Open in App
Tulsa, OK
See more from this location?
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Official Tulsa-themed Monopoly game taking suggestions from public ideas

By Justin Fischer,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YxwZQ_0kiKIW8R00

Tulsa city leaders and makers of Monopoly announced a Tulsa-themed edition on Thursday.

The game will replace the usual famous landmarks from the classic game with those of Tulsa. Oklahomans are encouraged to send suggestions of landmarks they would like to see in the game.

"Definitely the BOK,” one Tulsa resident said. “The BOK Center I feel like is just what kind of brings everyone downtown. You know, if it's not work."

"Has to be the Mid-Continent Tower, “ another said. “Most iconic building in the skyline.”

Send those suggestions to Tulsa@toptrumps.com by March 30.

"We're really excited to represent the best of Tulsa on this edition," Katie Hubbard, Top Trumps Sales Executive, said. "You know, everything from your cultural iconic sites to your museums, the shops you love to go to. Your favorite restaurants. Your schools. We're going to feature education on this board. So, I'm really excited about that, as well. I've heard some rivalries already in the city. But I'm really excited to bring that to life with you guys."

"Monopoly: Tulsa Edition" will be released in November.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tulsa, OK
Woman found dead in vacant Tulsa lot
Tulsa, OK20 hours ago
Thieves target Tulsa Spotlight Theater
Tulsa, OK2 hours ago
City of Tulsa works to fix potholes reported to 311
Tulsa, OK6 hours ago
Most Popular
Three families awarded $10,000 stipend to move, work in Muskogee
Muskogee, OK20 hours ago
City Lights Village facing pushback from neighborhood community
Tulsa, OK20 hours ago
Tulsa restaurants prepare for busy Valentine’s Day dinner rush
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Eagle OPS helping Tulsa area veterans transition home
Tulsa, OK3 days ago
Tulsa veterans honored with ceremony, unique lapel pins
Tulsa, OK23 hours ago
River Parks Authority frustrated over repeated vandalism
Tulsa, OK2 days ago
Claremore jail in final phase of renovations
Claremore, OK1 day ago
New robotic technology is helping surgeons in Tulsa find lung cancer earlier
Tulsa, OK1 day ago
Booker T. Washington High School robotics team preparing for competition
Tulsa, OK21 hours ago
Potholes throughout Tulsa causing headaches
Tulsa, OK6 days ago
Tulsa skateboarding community urges city to relocate skate park
Tulsa, OK6 days ago
Valentine's Day Bandit: Sapulpa students spreading holiday love
Sapulpa, OK2 days ago
Muscogee Nation hosts inaugural opioid crisis summit
Glenpool, OK3 days ago
Improperly disposed of cigarette to blame for deadly Tulsa apartment fire
Tulsa, OK4 days ago
All clear after tank fire at Port of Catoosa
Catoosa, OK2 days ago
Tullahassee leaders renovating community center
Tullahassee, OK2 days ago
Tulsa police find woman's body in creek
Tulsa, OK5 days ago
Citizen-led effort to rebrand Main Street in Jenks
Jenks, OK5 days ago
Tulsa woman looking for lost cat finds human remains
Tulsa, OK6 days ago
Poll workers involved in Tulsa Election Day mishap to avoid charges
Tulsa, OK7 days ago
One dead after head-on semi, car crash leads to big fire on I-44 at Yale
Tulsa, OK3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy