Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

Sheryl Lee Ralph shows love for the Eagles ahead of Super Bowl 57 performance

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sdglY_0kiKIGG300

Excitement is building ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, and not just for the game - but for the musical performances, too.

One of the performers will be Sheryl Lee Ralph from the Emmy award-winning show "Abbott Elementary."

Ralph will serenade the millions of fans during the pre-game show with "Lift Every Voice and Sing."

On Thursday Ralph spoke about the importance of the song, which is also known as the Black National Anthem.

"To me, that shows a major effort by the NFL to be truly inclusive, to say 'we're going to represent all people,'" she said. "What a way to bring us all together."

Ralph was also not shy about who she is rooting for during the game. She showed her love for the Birds with an Eagles decorated purse.

"You know we must have the bag, representing the team, Philly all the way. You know it's a Philly thing," she said.

Country music star Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem, while R&B legend Babyface will perform "America the Beautiful."

Rihanna is the featured halftime performer.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia Eagles fans show love for Jalen Hurts at mural in Fairmount
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Jason and Travis Kelce get emotional talking about their mom on post-Super Bowl podcast
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Most Popular
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral During Parade
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Patrick Mahomes said coach Andy Reid threatened to bench any Chiefs player who tried to watch Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show
Kansas City, MO2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy