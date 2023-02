On February 8, 2023, Safenet captured a 20-foot Uhaul, that was stolen in the afternoon.

Units located the vehicle off of South Hartmann Drive. Officers were able to make contact with a male driver.

Once in custody, the driver, identified as Anthony Gaiter from Alabama, was taken into custody. Gaiter is facing local charges.

A passenger is also facing unrelated local charges.

The post Alabama Man Arrested in Stolen Uhaul in Lebanon appeared first on Wilson County Source .