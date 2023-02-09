Read full article on original website
kscj.com
CITY COUNCIL TO HEAR COMMENT ON GILL HAULING CONTRACT
THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HOPES TO HEAR PUBLIC COMMENT TODAY ON A PROPOSED TEN YEAR WASTE COLLECTION CONTRACT WITH GILL HAULING. AMONG THE PROPOSED CHANGES ARE REDUCING THE PICKUP OF RECYCLABLES FROM WEEKLY TO EVERY OTHER WEEK, PLUS A RATE COST INCREASE BASED ON 3 TO 5 PER CENT OF THE CONSUMER PRICE INDEX ADJUSTMENT FOR THE LENGTH OF THE AGREEMENT.
News Channel Nebraska
Columbus fire crew responds to ambulance fire
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- The Columbus Fire Department responded to an ambulance on fire, early Monday morning. CFD said they were dispatched around midnight Monday to Husker Helicopter in the 41800 block of 48th Ave. to the reported ambulance on fire. Columbus Fire Chief Ryan Gray said that when fire crews...
News Channel Nebraska
Winside holds decades-old annual fundraiser for fire and rescue team
WINSIDE, Neb. – A decades-old tradition supporting first responders continued in northeast Nebraska on Sunday. Winside Volunteer Fire and Rescue held its annual community breakfast -- complete with pancakes, French toast, sausage and an omelet bar – to raise funds for equipment upgrades for the local fire and rescue unit.
agupdate.com
Nebraska couple creates their own opportunities in agriculture
Abraham Lincoln once said, “The best way to predict your future is to create it.”. Adam and Kaylyn Venteicher have taken these words to heart, each having a childhood dream that they made into a reality. For Adam, being a farmer had been his goal ever since he was...
Norfolk Police Division: Norfolk man allegedly stole, crashed two pickup trucks
Police say that Fourcloud allegedly stole the green pickup truck and then, after the crash, he stole a Dodge 3500.
iowa.media
FIRE DAMAGES NEBRASKA ST. DUPLEX
FIRE DAMAGED A VACANT HOUSE ON NEBRASKA STREET FRIDAY AFTERNOON. SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS FOUND SMOKE COMING FROM THE TWO STORY DUPLEX STRUCTURE AT 1821 NEBRASKA STREET WHEN THEY ARRIVED AROUND 3:30 P.M. THE HOUSE HAS BEEN UNOCCUPIED FOR SOME TIME AND HAS BEEN UNDERGOING RENOVATIONS. NOBODY WAS FOUND IN THE...
News Channel Nebraska
Accidental Columbus fire reportedly caused by small child
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A fire in Columbus was put out after a child reportedly started it by accident. The Columbus Fire Department said they were dispatched to a home in the 2800 block of 20th St. around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday for a possible structure fire. Officials said they saw...
News Channel Nebraska
Man arrested following reckless driving call
KNOX COUNTY, Neb. -- One person was arrested after a reckless driving call in Knox County Saturday, Feb. 4. The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they received a call around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4. for a reckless driver, and they were advised the driver was possibly intoxicated. The Sheriff's...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk woman arrested following disturbance call
NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested following a disturbance call Saturday morning. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue around 8:10 a.m. Once on scene, they made contact with a male and 45-year-old Jessica Elznic. During questioning, the male stated that Elznic was acting erratically by yelling and threatening him, barricaded herself in a bedroom, and was yelling at officers through a closed door.
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk woman arrested for assault, other charges
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities said a 45-year-old Norfolk woman was arrested for third-degree domestic assault after allegedly hitting a man in the stomach. The Norfolk Police Department responded to a disturbance call around 8 a.m. Saturday, at a home in the 400 block of Omaha Ave. NPD said the man...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk teen accused of stealing, crashing pickups
NORFOLK, Neb. --A 19-year-old from northeast Nebraska is accused of stealing two pickups and causing a hit-and-run crash over the weekend. On Saturday morning just before 1:30 a.m., Norfolk Police responded to a reported hit-and-run accident in the 800 block of Queen City Boulevard. Witnesses identified the offending vehicle as...
nwestiowa.com
La Trailita sells out, closes early two Sundays in a row
HAWARDEN—A new food truck option has found a warm welcome in Hawarden. La Trailita, which serves up authentic Mexican cuisine in the parking lot at 700 Seventh St., has sold out of food during its recent visits to the community. “Thank you, Hawarden! You guys keep giving us a...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Man arrested for allegedly leading Sioux City police on chase in vehicle stolen from gas station
Dumarce allegedly stole a 2004 Toyota Camry outside of a gas station on Summit Street that had been left running.
thewayneherald.com
Area subdistrict girls basketball pairings announced
Monday — (4) Tekamah-Herman vs. (5) Winnebago, 6 p.m. Tuesday — T-H/Winnebago winner vs. (1) Wayne, 6 p.m.; (2) West Point-Beemer vs. (3) Logan View/Scribner-Snyder, 7:30 p.m. Thursday — Semifinals winners, 7 p.m. C2-4 at Pender. Tuesday — (1) Pender vs. (4) Homer, 6 p.m.; (2) Wakefield...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk Catholic survives Boys Town rally
OMAHA - The Norfolk Catholic Knights finish off a hard-fought game against Boys Town and leave Omaha with a 56-50 win over the Cowboys. The Cowboys opened the ballgame with a three off the bat to lead 3-0, but the Knights didn't let the early bucket steal the momentum. Norfolk...
