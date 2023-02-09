NORFOLK - A Norfolk woman was arrested following a disturbance call Saturday morning. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to a residence in the 400 block of Omaha Avenue around 8:10 a.m. Once on scene, they made contact with a male and 45-year-old Jessica Elznic. During questioning, the male stated that Elznic was acting erratically by yelling and threatening him, barricaded herself in a bedroom, and was yelling at officers through a closed door.

