Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Rangers 3-2 Partick Thistle: Hosts survive Scottish Cup scare after 'free goal' controversy
Rangers survived a Scottish Cup scare to beat Partick Thistle 3-2 but the fifth-round tie threw up a hugely controversial incident which saw both sides grab a goal each. Jags captain Kevin Holt gave the Championship side the interval lead with a penalty after 35 minutes after a VAR check and Croatia striker Antonio Colak, who had been penalised for handball for the spot-kick, levelled with a header five minutes after the restart.
SkySports
Southampton 1-2 Wolves: Joao Gomes stars in second-half fightback to pile more misery on under-fire Saints boss Nathan Jones
Southampton were undone by a sensational second-half comeback from 10-man Wolves at a hostile St Mary's, with Joao Gomes scoring a late decider to pile more pressure on under-fire boss Nathan Jones - who has lost seven of his eight league games in charge. Gomes' clinical strike arrived 15 minutes...
SkySports
Cheltenham 0-0 Accrington: Lukas Jensen stars in goal as Stanley draw away from home
A superb save in each half from Lukas Jensen earned Accrington a 0-0 draw at fellow strugglers Cheltenham. The Burnley loan goalkeeper denied Taylor Perry with a save low to his right after a slick attacking move in the 11th minute as the home side made the stronger start. Jensen,...
SkySports
Celtic 5-1 St Mirren: Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Oh Hyeon-gyu all on target as Celtic reach Scottish Cup quarters
Celtic stormed into the Scottish Cup quarter-finals with a 5-1 win over St Mirren after a late flurry of goals at Parkhead. Tireless forward Daizen Maeda opened the scoring from close range in the 16th minute but the visitors, the only domestic side to beat Celtic this season, showed spirit and ambition to stay in the game.
SkySports
Chelsea defender Reece James: The January window is one of my biggest hates, but trophy Blues cannot win
Chelsea spent more than £300m in January - more than the other clubs in Europe combined - but for Reece James, he still hates the January transfer window. The likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhailo Mudryk and Joao Felix are among eight new players who joined the Blues last month, with Fernandez setting up Felix for Chelsea's goal against West Ham on Saturday.
SkySports
Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle: Magpies miss chance to go third in Premier League after being held on south coast
Newcastle missed the chance to move up to third in the Premier League table after Bournemouth held them to a 1-1 draw on Eddie Howe's return to the Vitality Stadium. Knowing three points on the south coast would take them above Manchester United on goal difference, Newcastle struggled to find any rhythm in the first half and deservedly fell behind when Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi reacted quickest from a corner to tap in from close range (30).
SkySports
Tomas Soucek's 'save' against Chelsea | Graham Potter: They needed their 'keeper!
Chelsea were denied a penalty in their 1-1 draw against West Ham after Tomas Soucek appeared to have blocked a shot with his hand. Speaking in his post-match presser, Graham Potter joked that it was a good save from the Hammers midfielder.
SkySports
Rodrigo Bentancur injury: Tottenham fearing the worst over knee issue as they face midfield crisis
Tottenham are facing a midfield injury crisis ahead of a crucial run of fixtures, with the club fearing the worst after Rodrigo Bentancur suffered a knee injury at Leicester on Saturday. Bentancur opened the scoring for Spurs but was forced off after 65 minutes during what turned out to be...
SkySports
Burnley 3-0 Preston: Nathan Tella hat-trick steers Clarets to victory
Nathan Tella scored a superb hat-trick to help record-equalling Burnley cruise to a 3-0 Championship victory over Lancashire rivals Preston at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon. Tella, a 23-year-old loanee from Southampton, was labelled "a rough diamond" by manager Vincent Kompany last week after impressing in the north west. And...
SkySports
Jurgen Klopp says he is '100 per cent committed' to Liverpool and revealed the responsibility he feels after defeats
Jurgen Klopp says he is "100 per cent committed" to Liverpool amid their current slump in form and revealed the responsibility he feels after defeats. The Reds have now gone four Premier League matches without a victory, including a bruising 3-0 loss at Wolves last weekend. Liverpool face Everton in...
SkySports
Andy Farrell: Unbelievably proud of Ireland players after Six Nations win vs France | 'Tadhg Beirne injury does not look good'
Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Andrew Porter and Garry Ringrose scored tries for Ireland as they registered a 32-19 win over defending Grand Slam champions France at the Aviva Stadium in a rip-roaring Test. "The first half was incredible wasn't it? Wow, it was just end-to-end stuff," Farrell said post-match in...
SkySports
Shrewsbury 3-2 Port Vale: Steve Cotterill's Shrews record sixth straight win
Shrewsbury made it six league wins on the spin for the first time since April 2015 as they edged a five-goal thriller with a 3-2 League One comeback victory against Port Vale. Steve Cotterill's side suffered a horror festive period with three-straight defeats and were then knocked out of the FA Cup.
SkySports
Leeds 0-2 Manchester United: Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho score late goals to overcome stubborn rivals
Manchester United found a way to beat managerless Leeds at the second time of asking as late goals from Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho gave them a 2-0 win at Elland Road. Having drawn 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, the two fierce rivals faced off again in West...
SkySports
Leeds 0-2 Man Utd: Erik ten Hag hails Marcus Rashford as one of the best forwards in Europe after latest strike
Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford is one of the best forwards in Europe and told the Manchester United frontman to stay hungry following his latest goal in Sunday's win at Leeds. After the old rivals drew 2-2 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night, the reverse fixture was on course...
SkySports
Arsenal victims of another VAR error against Brentford - how many points has it cost them this season?
Arsenal were denied victory against Brentford on Saturday due to a costly VAR error - and it wasn't the first time this season. The Premier League leaders were in front thanks to Leandro Trossard's second-half goal but Ivan Toney equalised with a close-range header and a VAR check cleared it despite two instances of offside.
SkySports
Man Utd boss Marc Skinner criticises Tottenham's Eveliina Summanen for 'play-acting' before Ella Toone red card
Manchester United boss Marc Skinner was critical of Spurs' Eveliina Summanen for her part in Ella Toone's sending off during a hard-fought 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. The England international saw red with 11 minutes remaining after getting involved in a coming together with Summanen, reacting to...
SkySports
Man City Women 2-1 Arsenal Women: Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly fire hosts up to third in WSL
Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 to move into the WSL's top three as Jonas Eidevall's side were made to pay for a woeful first half. City took advantage of Arsenal's poor defending to go in 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly, but should have been out of sight by half-time as the Gunners struggled in a back three.
SkySports
Alfred Schreuder: Former Ajax boss no longer in contention to become new Leeds head coach
Former Ajax boss Alfred Schreuder is no longer in contention to take over as the new head coach of Leeds United. Schreuder was at Elland Road on Sunday as Leeds lost 2-0 at home to Manchester United, which left the club one point above the relegation zone. Leeds have so...
SkySports
Super League 2023: Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth ready to lead home-city club's challenge
The work he did in carving out a 12-year professional career which included four seasons in the Super League with home city club Wakefield Trinity helped him realise he may have a future in coaching though. Now head coach of Trinity, having been appointed Willie Poching's successor in September last...
SkySports
Graham Potter credits Tomas Soucek for his 'good save' as Chelsea are held by West Ham
Graham Potter congratulated Tomas Soucek for his "good save" after the officials waved away Chelsea's penalty appeals for handball in the 1-1 draw with West Ham. Conor Gallagher's low shot struck Soucek on the hand as the West Ham midfielder slid across in an attempt to make a block in the 88th minute, but referee Craig Pawson waved away their appeals and there was no intervention from VAR.
Comments / 0