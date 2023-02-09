ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Rangers 3-2 Partick Thistle: Hosts survive Scottish Cup scare after 'free goal' controversy

Rangers survived a Scottish Cup scare to beat Partick Thistle 3-2 but the fifth-round tie threw up a hugely controversial incident which saw both sides grab a goal each. Jags captain Kevin Holt gave the Championship side the interval lead with a penalty after 35 minutes after a VAR check and Croatia striker Antonio Colak, who had been penalised for handball for the spot-kick, levelled with a header five minutes after the restart.
SkySports

Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle: Magpies miss chance to go third in Premier League after being held on south coast

Newcastle missed the chance to move up to third in the Premier League table after Bournemouth held them to a 1-1 draw on Eddie Howe's return to the Vitality Stadium. Knowing three points on the south coast would take them above Manchester United on goal difference, Newcastle struggled to find any rhythm in the first half and deservedly fell behind when Bournemouth defender Marcos Senesi reacted quickest from a corner to tap in from close range (30).
SkySports

Burnley 3-0 Preston: Nathan Tella hat-trick steers Clarets to victory

Nathan Tella scored a superb hat-trick to help record-equalling Burnley cruise to a 3-0 Championship victory over Lancashire rivals Preston at Turf Moor on Saturday afternoon. Tella, a 23-year-old loanee from Southampton, was labelled "a rough diamond" by manager Vincent Kompany last week after impressing in the north west. And...
SkySports

Shrewsbury 3-2 Port Vale: Steve Cotterill's Shrews record sixth straight win

Shrewsbury made it six league wins on the spin for the first time since April 2015 as they edged a five-goal thriller with a 3-2 League One comeback victory against Port Vale. Steve Cotterill's side suffered a horror festive period with three-straight defeats and were then knocked out of the FA Cup.
SkySports

Man City Women 2-1 Arsenal Women: Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly fire hosts up to third in WSL

Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 to move into the WSL's top three as Jonas Eidevall's side were made to pay for a woeful first half. City took advantage of Arsenal's poor defending to go in 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly, but should have been out of sight by half-time as the Gunners struggled in a back three.
SkySports

Graham Potter credits Tomas Soucek for his 'good save' as Chelsea are held by West Ham

Graham Potter congratulated Tomas Soucek for his "good save" after the officials waved away Chelsea's penalty appeals for handball in the 1-1 draw with West Ham. Conor Gallagher's low shot struck Soucek on the hand as the West Ham midfielder slid across in an attempt to make a block in the 88th minute, but referee Craig Pawson waved away their appeals and there was no intervention from VAR.

