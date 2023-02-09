Open in App
Mississippi State
See more from this location?
Stacker

How gun commerce has changed in Mississippi since 2010

By Stacker,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R6tss_0kiKDfap00

Arina P Habich // Shutterstock

How gun commerce has changed in Mississippi since 2010

Gun sales and ownership have been hotly debated topics in the U.S. for decades, with many interested parties vying to be heard. The 1994 federal assault weapons ban was vigorously lobbied against by the National Rifle Association and other gun rights groups, which argued that the legislation violated the Second Amendment. When the ban expired in 2004, it was not renewed by Congress.

Since its expiry, many studies have been conducted about the impact the assault weapons ban had on both gun commerce and incidents of gun-related deaths. One of the most cited was a study conducted by researchers at New York University, showing that mass shooting related homicides went down while the ban was in effect. Many have called for a new ban to be enacted, but no legislation has currently been proposed.

In a post-1994 ban world, gun commerce has increased in the U.S. during the last decade by all metrics. There are more active federal firearm licenses, National Firearms Act taxpayers, and a marked increase in the number of National Firearms Act manufacturers and dealers.

Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to determine how gun commerce has changed in Mississippi since 2010.

Keep reading to see how gun commerce has changed in your state in the last decade.

Mississippi gun commerce by the numbers

- 6.9% increase in federal firearms licenses from 2010-2020
--- From 1,340 licenses in 2010 to 1,433 in 2020
- 430.6% increase in total National Firearm Act taxpayers from 2010-2020
--- From 49 taxpayers in 2010 to 260 in 2020
- 437.5% increase in National Firearm Act dealer taxpayers from 2010-2020
--- From 32 dealer taxpayers in 2010 to 172 in 2020

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State
Mississippi governor: 'Doing nothing should not be an option' to address Jackson crime
Jackson, MS1 day ago
In One Of America's Blackest Cities, State Officials Vote To Create White-Appointed Court System
Jackson, MS7 days ago
Mississippi state officials gather for ‘The State of Black America’ forum
Jackson, MS5 days ago
Most Popular
‘They forgot to wear their hoods.’ Mississippi mayor says new law would create ‘colonized’ court system in district
Jackson, MS7 days ago
“Wet” jurisdictions may soon sell liquor on Sundays
Biloxi, MS6 days ago
It’s official: Mississippi saying goodbye to Sears brand as stores finalizing closings nationwide
Natchez, MS3 days ago
I Did Not Have Mississippi Creating Whites-Only Courts On My Black History Month Bingo Card
Jackson, MS8 days ago
‘We aren’t going to get out of this overnight’: Tennessee residents demand action after homeless encampment grows
Nashville, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy