Two charged in drug bust

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) Two men have been arraigned on various charges following an investigation by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Intelligence Unit with assistance from the Buffalo Police Department, FBI Buffalo Office and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

33-year-old Sidney A. Mellerson of Town of Tonawanda was arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon A. Heneghan on the following offenses:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree (Class “A-I” felony)Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree (Class “A-II” felony)Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Class “B” felonies)Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony)Two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree (Class “E” felonies)One count of Tampering with Physical Evidence (Class “E” felony)One count of Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)One count of Resisting Arrest (Class “A” misdemeanor)

It is alleged that on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, investigators executed a search warrant on the defendant who was the subject of a drug trafficking investigation.

On Wednesday, investigators followed the defendant as he drove from his home in the Town of Tonawanda, as he stopped on Hastings Avenue in the City of Buffalo and as he continued drive onto the Kensington Expressway/Route 33 where a traffic stop was initiated. The defendant was subsequently tased after he allegedly refused orders and fought with deputies while being placed under arrest. He was allegedly found in possession of a quantity of crack cocaine on his person, which he attempted to conceal inside of his underwear.

A search warrant was also executed at a location on the 200 block of Hastings Avenue where investigators allegedly found two loaded, illegal handguns and large quantities of suspected cocaine and suspected fentanyl inside of the residence. Both weapons had been reported stolen.

Mellerson is scheduled to return on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing. He was held without bail.

If convicted of the highest charge, Mellerson faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

Mellerson is expected to be arraigned this afternoon before Tonawanda Town Court Justice Mark Gruber on one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree (Class “C” violent felony) as part of this investigation.

It is alleged that on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, investigators executed a search warrant at the defendant’s residence on Grandview Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda. A loaded, illegal handgun was found inside of the home as well as approximately $10,000 in cash and a receipt for a storage unit.

31-year-old Keshaun L. Atwood of Buffalo, was also arraigned this morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon Heneghan on the following offenses:

One count of Tampering with Physical Evidence (Class “E” felony)One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)One count of Obstruction of Governmental Administration in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)One count of Resisting Arrest (Class “A” misdemeanor)

It is alleged that on February 8, 2023, investigators witnessed Atwood outside of the residence on Grandview Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda as they were executing a search warrant of Mellerson’s home. It is further alleged that a short time later the same day, investigators encountered Atwood attempting to dispose of evidence at a storage unit facility on Kenmore Avenue in the City of Buffalo. The defendant is accused of refusing orders and resisting arrest during the incident. The defendant was allegedly found in possession of approximately $200,000 in cash. A handgun, found inside of a plastic bag, was also recovered and submitted into evidence.

Atwood is scheduled to return on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing. He was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.

As part of this investigation, additional search warrants were executed at two locations on Milburn Street and Deshler Street in the City of Buffalo. Investigators allegedly found additional illegal handguns and a large quantity of suspected crack cocaine. The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges may be filed.

Mellerson also has a second pending criminal case. On August 27, 2022, he was arraigned before Buffalo City Court Judge Shannon Heneghan on the following offenses:

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fifth Degree (Class “D” felony)One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree (Class “A” misdemeanor)Two counts of Criminal Use of Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree (Class “A” misdemeanors)

It is alleged that on Friday, August 26, 2022, at approximately 2:50 p.m., Buffalo Police officers were investigating a report of “shots fired” on Schutrum Street when they found shell casings on the street and bullet holes on the outside of a vacant residence. During the investigation, police found 16 individuals, alleged drug users, inside of the lower apartment of the residence. Police also located the defendant, who was hiding behind a locked door, in the upstairs apartment. The defendant was allegedly found in possession of a narcotic, scales, a cutting agent, four cell phones and approximately $2,300 in cash.

Mellerson was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail. He is scheduled to return on this case on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing.