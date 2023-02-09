‘She had the brightest, most beautiful smile’: Young girl, known for #MollyStrong, has died

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — In an emotional Facebook post Wednesday, the family of 8-year-old Molly Morris announced that she has died of cancer.

Molly was a third grader at St. Monica Academy when she was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer in May 2021. Over the next 21 months, she became the center of the #MollyStrong movement, which touched thousands across the Chicago area.

In the Facebook post, Molly's family describe her as "the most beautiful, smart, strong, HILARIOUS, sweet, sassy, kind, BEST big sister Angel."

At 7:42p, Molly Grace took her last breath in the arms of Jon and I. Heaven gained the most beautiful, smart, strong,... Posted by MollyStrong on Thursday, February 9, 2023

“We will never, ever let a day go by without mentioning her name or rehashing a hilarious Molly story,” the family wrote. “We promised her we wouldn't let anyone forget her, ever. We also promised her we would fight like hell for all the other children and families.”

She had been undergoing treatment at Lurie Children's Hospital for 21 months.

Earlier this month, businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side held fundraisers to support Molly's care. In Norwood Park, orange ribbons can be seen from residents showing their support.

On Twitter, former Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo said Molly was the first person to sign the No. 48 jersey he currently wears for the Yankees.

Molly’s family wrote in their Facebook post that Molly had “the brightest and most beautiful smile,” and that their house is quiet.

“The void of Molly Grace will be felt on a million levels for us and thousands of people,” the post read. “Molly united strangers and whole communities like nobody before her. She showed the world how much love and kindness exists.”

