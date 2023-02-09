Suburban police bust pair with stolen mail, credit cards and other property: officials

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Two people arrested last month in Mount Prospect are accused of stealing mail and packages from more than three dozen people and using stolen credit cards at stores.

Mount Prospect Police say officers stopped a car on Jan. 26 for traffic violations.

In the car they say they found stolen mail and packages, including debit and credit cards, checks, driver's licenses and a passport -- along with a stun gun, a knife, brass knuckles and drugs.

Police say the stolen credit cards had been used to make unauthorized purchases.

They say the victims numbered more than 40 and that most of them live outside Mount Prospect.

Charged with a variety of offenses were 32-year-old Stephanie Klus and 49-year-old Edwin De Jesus, both from Park City in Lake County.

The Postal Inspection Service says it is aware of the arrests but is not involved in the investigation.

The Cook County Sheriff's office says De Jesus bonded out last month and Klus is still in custody.

