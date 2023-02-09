Open in App
Kansas City, MO
Sports Illustrated

Patrick Mahomes on Chasing Tom Brady: ‘Ask Me When I’m Like 38’

By Madison Williams,

7 days ago

The Chiefs quarterback will make his third Super Bowl appearance this weekend.

Patrick Mahomes is often compared to Tom Brady in terms of quarterback dominance.

Where the Chiefs quarterback lacks in comparison to the now retired NFL quarterback , for one, is the amount of Super Bowl titles. Brady retired with seven Super Bowl rings and 10 overall appearances. At age 27, Mahomes has one Super Bowl win and at least three appearances, and he could potentially win his second ring on Sunday .

So, is Mahomes’s ultimate goal to catch up to Brady and give him a run for the “G.O.A.T.” title?

“I’m trying to catch Tom, but Tom’s a long ways away” Mahomes said, via Sports Illustrated ’s Albert Breer . “You can ask me when I’m like 38 years old.”

Mahomes makes a good point. Brady won four of his seven Super Bowls when he was 37 and older. But, when Brady was 27, he won his third Super Bowl title with the Patriots. He won his first when he was 24, which is the same age Mahomes was when he won his first.

If Mahomes plans to play as long as Brady did, which was until the veteran was 45 years old, the Chiefs star has time to catch up to the retired quarterback’s records.

