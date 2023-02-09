Monday brings the start of more road construction. The TxDOT Bryan district office reports construction of raised medians begins at Texas and University and heads north to Highway 21. The $5.28 million dollar project also includes switching the locations of two traffic signals. One is downtown, where the signal at Texas and 26th will be removed and will be replaced with a new signal at Texas and 27th. South of downtown, the signal at Texas and Oak will be removed and will be replaced with a new signal at Texas and Mitchell. Construction is expected to be completed sometime this summer.

BRYAN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO