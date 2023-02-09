Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cold case investigator may have solved a decades-old murder in TexasMichele FreemanGrimes County, TX
Helicopter Company in Bryan, TX Charges Hunters About $3,000 for Two Hours to Shoot Feral Hogs with Assault RiflesZack LoveBryan, TX
Is A&M the best university in Texas? According to this report it is.Ash JurbergCollege Station, TX
Texas A&M University will offer courses on Bitcoin protocolsINSIDE NewsCollege Station, TX
wtaw.com
More Road Construction Is Underway
Monday brings the start of more road construction. The TxDOT Bryan district office reports construction of raised medians begins at Texas and University and heads north to Highway 21. The $5.28 million dollar project also includes switching the locations of two traffic signals. One is downtown, where the signal at Texas and 26th will be removed and will be replaced with a new signal at Texas and 27th. South of downtown, the signal at Texas and Oak will be removed and will be replaced with a new signal at Texas and Mitchell. Construction is expected to be completed sometime this summer.
wtaw.com
College Station City Council Approves More Amenities Around The New City Hall
The College Station city council agrees to continue developing the area at and near the new city hall. One of two new additions that were approved during the council’s February 9, 2023 meeting will add a more than $300,000 dollar plaza gathering area between city hall and the former fire department building that is being converted into the city’s tourism and economic development office. Councilman William Wright said the plaza will complement other investments the city has made to increase tourism.
wtaw.com
Bryan City Council Adopts The New Mayor’s New Minimum Attendance Requirements For Some Volunteer Commissions
Bryan’s new mayor receives city council approve to change attendance requirements for members of some appointed city bodies. There was no public discussion before the council voted five to nothing to approve Bobby Gutierrez’s request to increase the minimum attendance required by volunteers serving on what is described as quasi-judicial boards, committees, and commissions.
wtaw.com
Aggies Sweep Season Series with LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Texas A&M men’s basketball team rolled to a season sweep of the LSU Tigers with a wire-to-wire 74-62 victory on Saturday at the Maravich Assembly Center. The victory marked the first season sweep of the Tigers since 2016-17 and the first win in...
wtaw.com
Plea Agreement Reached In Brazos County District Court DWI Case With Two Prior Convictions
A Somerville man admits in Brazos County district court to drunk driving with two prior convictions. As part of a plea agreement with the district attorney’s office, 56 year old Vernon Woodberry is sentenced to 15 years for the DWI that took place in College Station on Christmas Day in 2020.
wtaw.com
College Station Police Announce An Arrest In A Sunday Night C-Store Armed Robbery
College Station police announce an arrest in a Sunday night armed robbery of a convenience store. 26 year old Jontae Webber of Bryan is accused of entering the Valero store on Harvey Road near George Bush East and threatening the clerk with a gun. Webber left the store with an...
