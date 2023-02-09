The Meaning Behind The National Anthem, Super Bowl History & 2023 Length Odds

Fresh off of his electrifying performance with Smokey Robinson and Steve Wonder at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, Chris Stapleton will take the field Sunday (Feb. 12th) to perform “The Star Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl.

Inspiration Behind the National Anthem

The “Star Spangled Banner,” written by Francis Scott Key, is known as the national anthem of the United States. The lyrics of the song are based on a poem, “Defence of Fort M’Henry”, written by Key, who served as a quartermaster in the Georgetown Artillery after he witnessed British ships conduct a 25-hour bombardment of Fort McHenry during the Battle of Baltimore in the War of 1812.

It was the morning after the bombardment when Key observed the 15-star, 15-stripe flag continue to fly over Fort McHenry despite the destruction, which inspired him to pen the poem. The HMS Erebus, a ship in the Royal Navy, launched the rockets that provided the lyric, rockets’ red glare, and the UK bomb vessels allowed for the lyric, “bombs bursting in air.” The poem was soon published in newspapers where it was given the name “The Star Spangled Banner.”

It was later set to the tune of the song “To Anacreon in Heaven” by John Stafford Smith and became the national anthem of the U.S. in 1931. Key later served as a district attorney for Washington, D.C.

Facts About Francis Scott Key

Name: Francis Scott Key

Born: August 1, 1779, in Frederick County Maryland

Died: January 11, 1843, in Baltimore, Maryland

Graduated from: St. John’s College in Annapolis, Maryland

Passed the bar in 1801

Had a successful law practice in Georgetown

Married to Mary Tayloe Lloyd

Helped found the American Colonization Society (ACS) in 1816

In 1823 he helped found what became the Virginia Theological Seminary

Super Bowl Performance Length History

In years past, the national anthem performance has been a main attraction for wagering during the Super Bowl. Stapleton’s performance will be no exception. One way to get in on the action is by guessing the length of the national anthem. Of the past six performers, three have gone over the two-minute mark. Jazmine Sullivan & Eric Church in 2021 ran 2:16, Gladys Knight in 2019 ran 2:01 and Luke Bryan in 2017 ran 2:04.

However, Mickey Guyton sang the anthem in 2022 and came in at a time of 1:55, while Demi Lovato ran 1:49 minutes long in 2020 and P!nk came in at 1:52 in 2018. Stapleton has a good shot at running over the 2 Minute and 5-second mark, especially if he riffs for a bit on his electric guitar, which he’s known to do, but will he do it for the national anthem?

How Long Will it Take Chris Stapleton to Sing the U.S. National Anthem?

LengthOdds

OVER 2 Minutes And 5 Seconds-185

UNDER 2 Minutes And 5 Seconds+140

*Odds as of February 7

National Anthem Singers at the Super Bowl Over the Past 20 Years

2000Faith HillSuper Bowl XXXIV

2001Backstreet BoysSuper Bowl XXXV

2002Mariah CareySuper Bowl XXXVI

2003Dixie ChicksSuper Bowl XXXVII

2004BeyonceSuper Bowl XXXVIII

2005Combined Military Academy ChoirsSuper Bowl XXXIX

2006Aaron Neville and Aretha FranklinSuper Bowl XL

2007Billy JoelSuper Bowl XLI

2008Jordin SparksSuper Bowl XLII

2009Jennifer HudsonSuper Bowl XLIII

2010Carrie UnderwoodSuper Bowl XLIV

2011Christina Aguilera Super Bowl XLV

2012Kelly ClarksonSuper Bowl XLVI

2013Alicia KeysSuper Bowl XLVII

2014Renee FlemingSuper Bowl XLVIII

2015Idina MenzelSuper Bowl XLIX

2016Lady GagaSuper Bowl L

2017Luke BryanSuper Bowl LI

2018PinkSuper Bowl LII

2019Gladys KnightSuper Bowl LIII

2020Demi LovatoSuper Bowl LIV

2021Eric Church and Jazmine SullivanSuper Bowl LV

2022Mickey GuytonSuper Bowl LVI

Super Bowl LVII will be broadcast live on FOX beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images for ABA