Open in App
KOIN 6 News

Parents urged to cut choking hazard off recalled Skip Hop activity gyms

By Jacob Burbrink,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12zhbl_0kiKAsdz00

NEW YORK ( WXIN ) — Parents are being urged to cut off part of a toy to protect their children from choking on it.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves roughly 473,000 Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms. The gym came with a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons.

The recall was announced because the raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWPJM_0kiKAsdz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409fHN_0kiKAsdz00

The activity gym, shown above in photos provided by the CPSC, was sold at Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s and specialty stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.skiphop.com from June 2016 through December 2022.

Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states

So far, Skip Hop received 12 reports of children putting raindrops in their mouths. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled toy should cut the raindrops off with a pair of scissors and throw them away. They can send a photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops cut off for a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code.

Anyone with questions can contact Skip Hop at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Video: Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating boyfriend attacks own attorney in court
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Meth cocktail comes with ‘psychosis, hallucinations’
Portland, OR20 hours ago
‘Portlandia’s’ Fred Armisen spotted in Portland
Portland, OR2 days ago
TriMet bus strikes, kills pedestrian near Gateway Transit Center
Portland, OR2 days ago
Alligator living with mouth taped shut since December has been captured
Brandon, FL16 hours ago
Albany mom accused of murdering her 3-year-old found unfit to stand trial
Albany, OR2 days ago
Man run over, killed while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter
Palmdale, CA1 day ago
Former Cowboys player Emmitt Smith announces death of his father
Dallas, TX1 day ago
This Portland pine may be the world’s tallest tree planted on top of a high-rise
Portland, OR1 day ago
Suspected East Portland serial assaulter arrested, police seeking additional victims
Portland, OR1 day ago
Officials: 2 in critical condition after officer-involved shooting
Wilsonville, OR2 days ago
Officials: Portland man dies after crashing motorcycle while fleeing police
Portland, OR1 day ago
Vancouver police find missing 3-year-old boy, arrest father
Vancouver, WA1 day ago
Former soldier accused of attempting to incite riots in Downtown Portland
Portland, OR1 day ago
Man reunites with crashed speedboat exposed by Lake Mead after 46 years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
New York woman used TikTok to learn fate of dad who killed mom
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Gresham firefighter honored with procession, memorial service
Gresham, OR1 day ago
‘Impractical Jokers’ brings tour to Portland’s Keller Auditorium
Portland, OR22 hours ago
Stars of MTV’s ‘Ex on the Beach Couples’ talk new series
Portland, OR22 hours ago
Woman claims Catholic church denied Communion because of rainbow masks
Englewood, CO1 day ago
Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations
Milwaukee, WI23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy