Spring, TX

Carscoops

Tesla Drivers Keep Getting Caught Sleeping Behind The Wheel

Despite names like Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, Tesla’s driver assistance systems don’t make their vehicles fully autonomous and the company says they’re only “intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
DC News Now

Some Kia, Hyundai drivers to lose insurance coverage as thefts rise

WASHINGTON, DC (DC News Now) — Two major auto insurers are reportedly dropping coverage for certain Kia and Hyundai models because of an alarming increase in vehicle thefts. State Farm said they have “temporarily stopped accepting new customer applications in some states for certain model years and trim levels of Hyundai and Kia vehicles,” because of the […]
MARYLAND STATE
Carscoops

Police Dept. Predicts Tesla Cruiser To Save Them $84,000 In 10 Years Over Ford Explorer

Fully electric police cars are gaining popularity, but some people are still skeptical about their benefits, as they tend to have higher purchase prices compared to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. However, the Somerset Police Department in Wisconsin recently justified their decision to add a Tesla Model Y to their fleet by analyzing the total savings they expect to see over the next 10 years of use.
SOMERSET, WI
MotorBiscuit

How Long Will a 2019 Honda Ridgeline Last?

The 2019 Honda Ridgeline has the potential to last more than 200,000 miles and is in the top 10 of the longest-lasting vehicles. The post How Long Will a 2019 Honda Ridgeline Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

