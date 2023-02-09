Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas State: Incoming cold fronts to bring showers, possible thunderstorms, and warmer temperatures to Southeast TexasStanleyTexas State
8 Houston Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
George Faber II to Receive Living Legend Award at Texas Gospel Music Excellence AwardsTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Sets Opening Date For its Houston LocationMadocHouston, TX
Celebrate Valentine's Day At One of These 5 Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Related
Stop driving these old Honda models immediately, automaker warns
Honda has issued a “Do Not Drive” advisory for its older vehicles due to a dangerous malfunction with their airbags, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The company is warning car owners not to drive specific models of 2001-2003 Acura and Honda vehicles with defective Takata...
Carscoops
Texas Town Tired Of Mustang Owner’s Reckless Driving Antics Puts Him Behind Bars
On February 6th, law enforcement officers from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gary Smith, 20, of San Augustine. The arrest is just the latest in a series of such events for Smith and it comes not only after he failed to appear at a court date but as a result of numerous calls of reckless driving from the local community.
Carscoops
Tesla Drivers Keep Getting Caught Sleeping Behind The Wheel
Despite names like Autopilot and Full Self-Driving, Tesla’s driver assistance systems don’t make their vehicles fully autonomous and the company says they’re only “intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment.”
Wife of California doctor who drove family off cliff in Tesla doesn't want him prosecuted: reports
Pasadena radiologist Dharmesh Patel was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty to charges of domestic violence and attempted murder for the Jan. 2 crash.
Some Kia, Hyundai drivers to lose insurance coverage as thefts rise
WASHINGTON, DC (DC News Now) — Two major auto insurers are reportedly dropping coverage for certain Kia and Hyundai models because of an alarming increase in vehicle thefts. State Farm said they have “temporarily stopped accepting new customer applications in some states for certain model years and trim levels of Hyundai and Kia vehicles,” because of the […]
Honda issues ‘Do Not Drive’ warning for cars with certain Takata airbags
Honda and Acura have issued a “Do Not Drive” warning for certain 2001-2003 model vehicles that have unrepaired Takata Alpha driver-side airbag inflators.
Auto parts giant under investigation for tires it ‘knew could cause crashes and deaths’ yet didn’t recall for 20 years
GOODYEAR Tires is under criminal investigation over its G159 Recreational Vehicle tire produced between 1996 and 2003. The auto parts giant allegedly was aware that its G159 could fail and cause severe crashes but didn’t recall the product until 2020. Government officials are blaming the controversial tire for crashes...
Carscoops
Police Dept. Predicts Tesla Cruiser To Save Them $84,000 In 10 Years Over Ford Explorer
Fully electric police cars are gaining popularity, but some people are still skeptical about their benefits, as they tend to have higher purchase prices compared to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles. However, the Somerset Police Department in Wisconsin recently justified their decision to add a Tesla Model Y to their fleet by analyzing the total savings they expect to see over the next 10 years of use.
How Long Will a 2019 Honda Ridgeline Last?
The 2019 Honda Ridgeline has the potential to last more than 200,000 miles and is in the top 10 of the longest-lasting vehicles. The post How Long Will a 2019 Honda Ridgeline Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Most Common Honda Passport Problems Reported by Hundreds of Real Owners
Some of the most common Honda Passport problems relate to suspension issues on the first generation and issues with the brakes throughout. The post 3 Most Common Honda Passport Problems Reported by Hundreds of Real Owners appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0