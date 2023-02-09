Snow is in the forecast for the Portland area Tuesday, which also happens to be Valentine’s Day and Oregon’s 164th birthday. A cold front that’s expected to arrive Monday night means rain will turn to snow early Tuesday, possibly leaving a dusting at lower elevations around the Portland area. Up to an inch of snow could accumulate at elevations above 1,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO