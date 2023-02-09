ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Woodburn Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Woodburn, Oregon

Woodburn Premium Outlets is an outlet mall in Woodburn, Oregon, United States. The complex, located between the cities of Portland and Salem on Interstate 5, opened in 1999 as the Woodburn Company Stores. Owned and operated by Simon Property Group, the center has over 350,000 square feet (33,000 m2) of...
WOODBURN, OR
tourcounsel.com

Fubonn Shopping Center | Grocery store in Portland, Oregon

The Fubonn Shopping Center is an enclosed shopping mall in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. The mall claims to be the largest Asian mall in Oregon and lists 29 stores as tenants in November 2011. The mall is located at SE 82nd Avenue and SE...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Portland’s most dangerous streets

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Throughout January, the memorial for Amado Santos Tello grew almost daily, reflecting the love and support that was showered on his devastated family: dozens of flowers, candles, messages, photos and even the 24-year-old’s favorite snacks (Cheetos and REESE’S) and drinks (White Claws and beer).
PORTLAND, OR
Channel 6000

How much snow will you see Monday night in Portland metro?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday night. Snow accumulation will vary depending on altitude, but even some of the lowest lying areas could see a few snow flakes by Valentine’s morning. What’s my elevation?. Some areas around Portland could...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Hope you love snow, Portland. A dusting is coming on Valentine’s Day.

Snow is in the forecast for the Portland area Tuesday, which also happens to be Valentine’s Day and Oregon’s 164th birthday. A cold front that’s expected to arrive Monday night means rain will turn to snow early Tuesday, possibly leaving a dusting at lower elevations around the Portland area. Up to an inch of snow could accumulate at elevations above 1,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
PORTLAND, OR
KTVZ

Portland-based 142nd Wing guards US airspace from Canada to California

PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — The fighter jets that protect the airspace over the northwest United States are based right here in Portland. Members of the 142nd Wing are tasked with protecting an area that runs from southern Canada all the way down into northern California. Recent developments including the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Prineville twins airlifted to Portland to be treated for RSV

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RVS) is still sending children to the hospital even as the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the number of positive cases is dropping since the peak in November of last year. Ryan Hood’s niece and nephew, Hartlee and Holden, are battling the virus...
PRINEVILLE, OR
ibwhsmag.com

The History of Pittock Mansion

Sitting atop Portland’s Southwest hills, Pittock Mansion is renowned as one of the Rose City’s most prized tourist attractions. Its all-encompassing views of the city and photo opportunities drive thousands to visit Pittock every year. Even though this elegant mansion sits right in our own backyard, many don’t know the history surrounding the abandoned residence.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

If a Bar Has a Restroom, It Needs a Box of Narcan

Last week, my guest Anthony Effinger and I talked about why Portland’s population is shrinking, and the podcast got quite a bit of mail about it—the most we’d ever gotten, in fact. And first of all, thank you, love it—love the engagement. Second of all, whoa. Whoa. Whoa, we are passionate about this city.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy