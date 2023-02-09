Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Monday in Portland: Stabbing death in SE Portland ruled a suicide, snow expected Monday nightEmily ScarviePortland, OR
An Oregon Couple Always Dreamed of Having a Big Family and Adopted Embryos Frozen 30 Years AgoGochi EzPortland, OR
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local family looking for answers after son experienced 'unimaginable act of hate' at Portland schoolEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Salem PD requiring body cameras, but Portland officers still camera freeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
tourcounsel.com
Woodburn Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Woodburn, Oregon
Woodburn Premium Outlets is an outlet mall in Woodburn, Oregon, United States. The complex, located between the cities of Portland and Salem on Interstate 5, opened in 1999 as the Woodburn Company Stores. Owned and operated by Simon Property Group, the center has over 350,000 square feet (33,000 m2) of...
Container shipping rebounds at Port of Portland after infamous labor dispute
Shipping container traffic through the Port of Portland has roared back over the past three years, a remarkable recovery from an infamous labor dispute that had essentially shut down container traffic at the port. Portland’s container volume was at its highest point last year since 2013, according to port figures,...
tourcounsel.com
Fubonn Shopping Center | Grocery store in Portland, Oregon
The Fubonn Shopping Center is an enclosed shopping mall in the Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhood of Portland, Oregon, in the United States. The mall claims to be the largest Asian mall in Oregon and lists 29 stores as tenants in November 2011. The mall is located at SE 82nd Avenue and SE...
kptv.com
Portland’s most dangerous streets
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Throughout January, the memorial for Amado Santos Tello grew almost daily, reflecting the love and support that was showered on his devastated family: dozens of flowers, candles, messages, photos and even the 24-year-old’s favorite snacks (Cheetos and REESE’S) and drinks (White Claws and beer).
Channel 6000
How much snow will you see Monday night in Portland metro?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Snow is taking aim at western Oregon and Washington Monday night. Snow accumulation will vary depending on altitude, but even some of the lowest lying areas could see a few snow flakes by Valentine’s morning. What’s my elevation?. Some areas around Portland could...
This City in Oregon Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Oregon was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Hope you love snow, Portland. A dusting is coming on Valentine’s Day.
Snow is in the forecast for the Portland area Tuesday, which also happens to be Valentine’s Day and Oregon’s 164th birthday. A cold front that’s expected to arrive Monday night means rain will turn to snow early Tuesday, possibly leaving a dusting at lower elevations around the Portland area. Up to an inch of snow could accumulate at elevations above 1,000 feet, according to the National Weather Service.
kptv.com
Park at your own risk: A look at the security of Portland airport parking lots
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In a city that has been plagued with rampant property crime, Portland’s international airport has not been spared. Just last year, according to the Port of Portland, airport customers reported more than 100 cars and trucks stolen from airport parking lots. In September 2022, Vince...
KTVZ
Portland-based 142nd Wing guards US airspace from Canada to California
PORTLAND Oregon (KPTV) — The fighter jets that protect the airspace over the northwest United States are based right here in Portland. Members of the 142nd Wing are tasked with protecting an area that runs from southern Canada all the way down into northern California. Recent developments including the...
Oregon 6A wrestling: Champions, takeaways from district meets
By René Ferrán | Photo by Leon Neuschwander The 6A wrestling district meets took place over the weekend, with the OSAA state championships scheduled for Feb. 24-25 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. Here’s a look at the champions and three takeaways from each of the seven district ...
Valentine’s Day snow record threatened in Portland
Snow is taking aim at Portland this Valentine's Day. The old record for single day snowfall on the holiday of love is 2.0" set back in 1959.
Man, woman injured in Oregon City parking lot shooting
A man and woman were injured in a shooting in an Oregon City parking lot Sunday night, authorities said.
Willamette River blaze tested Portland firefighters: ‘Like fighting a fire in an oven’
The alarm sounded in the grain elevator’s control room that Tuesday afternoon not long after dock workers loaded enough wheat to fill more than 2,000 semi-trucks onto the 636-foot cargo ship anchored at the east side of the Willamette River near the Broadway Bridge. All that remained was paperwork...
Premature infant twins from Prineville flown to Portland hospital, battling RSV
Hartlee and Holden Puckett, premature twins from Prineville, are battling RSV at Randall Children's Hospital in Portland, KGW reports. The post Premature infant twins from Prineville flown to Portland hospital, battling RSV appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
Prineville twins airlifted to Portland to be treated for RSV
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RVS) is still sending children to the hospital even as the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) said the number of positive cases is dropping since the peak in November of last year. Ryan Hood’s niece and nephew, Hartlee and Holden, are battling the virus...
ibwhsmag.com
The History of Pittock Mansion
Sitting atop Portland’s Southwest hills, Pittock Mansion is renowned as one of the Rose City’s most prized tourist attractions. Its all-encompassing views of the city and photo opportunities drive thousands to visit Pittock every year. Even though this elegant mansion sits right in our own backyard, many don’t know the history surrounding the abandoned residence.
Portland’s third Safe Rest Village aims to bring ‘future hope’
Portland’s Safe Rest Village program began in 2020 and has since opened two villages with a third -- the Sunderland RV Safe Park -- expected to open soon in Northeast Portland.
KGW
ODOT plans to shut down a list of Portland crosswalks, citing safety concerns
All Oregon intersections are considered crosswalks, whether marked or not. The agency said it wants to guide pedestrians toward safer, marked crossings.
WWEEK
If a Bar Has a Restroom, It Needs a Box of Narcan
Last week, my guest Anthony Effinger and I talked about why Portland’s population is shrinking, and the podcast got quite a bit of mail about it—the most we’d ever gotten, in fact. And first of all, thank you, love it—love the engagement. Second of all, whoa. Whoa. Whoa, we are passionate about this city.
beachconnection.net
Tues Snow: Maybe More on Oregon coast than Inland - Coast Range Travel Issues
(Oregon Coast) – The possibility of more snow on the beaches than inland? That could well be as northwest Oregon gets some snow this week. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection) A rather heavy amount of snow is coming to the Oregon Coast Range, causing a Winter Storm Watch for...
Comments / 0