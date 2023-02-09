Open in App
Hanover, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Hanover auto shop paints catalytic converters free of charge to deter thefts

By Brandon Carwile,

7 days ago

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Seredni Tire and Auto in Mechanicsville is offering to paint catalytic converters free of charge to ward off thieves.

According to law enforcement and auto shop owners, catalytic converter thefts can be deterred by spraying on some heat-resistant paint. It is also said to alert scrapyards and recycling businesses that the converter was stolen.

Catalytic converter thefts drop 64% in Richmond after crackdown operation

Earlier this year, Richmond police reported that thefts had dropped 64% since the “Catalytic Converter Crackdown” in 2022.

Anyone interested in making an appointment can call Seredni Tire and Auto at 804-730-8473 .

