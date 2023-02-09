Open in App
Nevada State
See more from this location?
WRBL News 3

Biden administration announces $2B loan for electric vehicle battery manufacturing

By Rachel Frazin,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rWmPS_0kiK9git00

The Biden administration on Thursday announced that it would issue a $2 billion loan to a battery manufacturing facility as it looks to bolster the country’s supply chain for electric vehicles.

More News from WRBL

“The Department of Energy is proud to announce a conditional commitment for a $2 billion loan to Redwood Materials,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said on Thursday during a press conference.

“If finalized, this $2 billion loan is going to help Redwood to complete this project to produce critical components for EV batteries.”

She did not elaborate on what the conditions of the commitment are. The Hill has reached out to the Energy Department for clarification.

The loan would go to Redwood Materials for the expansion of a battery materials facility in McCarren, Nevada.

The facility recycles batteries from electronics including cell phones, laptops and power tools and uses those materials to make components of electric vehicle batteries, according to the department.

Redwood Materials founder and CEO JB Straubel said that with its expansion in the coming years, the facility will be able to produce materials for about a million electric vehicles each year.

“This is a huge number, it’s a momentous project, but it will take many projects like this one, many companies like us, to do this,” Straubel said. “There is an incredible amount of work overall for our country ahead of us as we transition to a sustainable energy economy.”

The announcement was also celebrated by Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo (R).

Lombardo joins other Republican governors who have celebrated climate-friendly manufacturing coming to their home state despite the party’s continued support for fossil fuels.

About 1,600 full-time jobs and 3,400 construction jobs are expected to be created by the loan from the Energy Department’s Loan Programs Office.

The loan office has contributed to successful companies like Tesla . But, its high profile loan to Solyndra, a solar energy start-up that eventually went bankrupt, has led to GOP skepticism of the office broadly.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
CPD searching for missing teen last seen on Singer Drive
Columbus, GA13 hours ago
Details released on tragic kayak accident in Destin Harbor
Destin, FL2 days ago
Stolen Mansfield Goldendoodle found
Mansfield, IL2 days ago
Huntsville featured on ‘Let’s Make A Deal’
Huntsville, AL2 days ago
Hyundai launches software upgrade to prevent car theft
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Goodwill Opelika to host hiring event featuring over 200 openings on Feb. 16
Opelika, AL2 days ago
East Alabama man arrested, allegedly didn’t quarantine dog after bite incident
Smiths Station, AL2 days ago
MCSO Drug, Gang, and Fugitive Task Force arrest two gang members on various felony and misdemeanor warrants
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Columbus police search for missing man last seen in January
Columbus, GA2 days ago
Georgia man accused of licking boy’s feet at Urban Air Adventure Park
Augusta, GA2 hours ago
Buffalo mass shooter apologizes to families at sentencing: “I can’t believe I actually did it”
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
West Mobile car dealership victim of sophisticated theft ring
Mobile, AL2 days ago
Counterfeit sports merchandise seized from store at Anderson Mall
Anderson, SC2 days ago
Operator of illegal gambling dens in San Diego sentenced
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Troup Co. Sheriff’s Office investigate robbery on Rosemont Road
Columbus, GA2 hours ago
PETA offers to pay for new Oscar Meyer Wienermobile, if it becomes Vegan
Las Vegas, NV2 hours ago
LaGrange police report storm damage following weather aware conditions
Lagrange, GA3 hours ago
Show opens at Bo Bartlett center featuring the works of Bartlett and Kate Capshaw
Columbus, GA2 days ago
NM State basketball coach Heiar fired in wake of hazing allegations
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Illinois couple reunited with stolen goldendoodle in Alabama
Mansfield, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy