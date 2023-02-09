Lockdown lifted at San Joaquin Delta College after report of person with gun

(KTXL) — Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton on Thursday afternoon, according to campus police.

The Stockton campus was on lockdown for about an hour, from 2:30 p.m. to just before 3:30 p.m.

• Video Above: Sacramento Police investigate shooting that involved officers

The San Joaquin Delta Community College District Police said someone committed a robbery along Pacific Avenue, across from the campus, around 2:30 p.m. and then went onto the campus.

The person was reportedly spotted near Cunningham lots.

He was described as a Hispanic man that is 5 feet and 6 inches tall who was wearing a mask with white lettering and a gray hoodie.

San Joaquin Delta College is located in North Stockton, along March Lane and Pacific Avenue.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.