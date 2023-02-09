Lockdown lifted at San Joaquin Delta College after report of person with gun

(KTXL) — Police responded to a report of a person with a gun at San Joaquin Delta College in Stockton on Thursday afternoon, according to campus police.
The Stockton campus was on lockdown for about an hour, from 2:30 p.m. to just before 3:30 p.m.
• Video Above: Sacramento Police investigate shooting that involved officers
The San Joaquin Delta Community College District Police said someone committed a robbery along Pacific Avenue, across from the campus, around 2:30 p.m. and then went onto the campus.
The person was reportedly spotted near Cunningham lots.
He was described as a Hispanic man that is 5 feet and 6 inches tall who was wearing a mask with white lettering and a gray hoodie.
San Joaquin Delta College is located in North Stockton, along March Lane and Pacific Avenue. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.
Comments / 0