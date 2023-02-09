Odessa man dies in deadly four-vehicle crash

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a victim in a deadly crash that happened Wednesday night as 33-year-old Felipe Oviedo-Castillo, of Odessa. Oviedo-Castillo died at the scene.

According to a crash report, around 7:35 p.m. on February 8, troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of Loop 338 and W 8 th Street involving a Dodge Ram pick-up truck, a Ford Escape, a Kenworth truck, and a Freightliner with trailer. The victim was identified as a passenger in the Dodge.

Investigators said the Kenworth truck was stopped at a red light facing south on SL 338 when it was struck from behind by the driver of the Dodge. The Kenworth truck then traveled across the intersection into the northbound lanes and struck the trailer towed by the Freightliner. Oviedo-Castillo was ejected from the Dodge and into the Ford traveling in the outside northbound lane. It is unknown if he was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge was taken to Medical Center Hospital, and is said to be stable.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.