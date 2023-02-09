Open in App
WTWO/WAWV

Parents urged to cut choking hazard off recalled Skip Hop activity gyms

By Jacob Burbrink,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhaFo_0kiK90vk00

NEW YORK ( WXIN ) — Parents are being urged to cut off part of a toy to protect their children from choking on it.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves roughly 473,000 Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms. The gym came with a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons.

The recall was announced because the raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWPJM_0kiK90vk00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409fHN_0kiK90vk00

The activity gym, shown above in photos provided by the CPSC, was sold at Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s and specialty stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.skiphop.com from June 2016 through December 2022.

Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states

So far, Skip Hop received 12 reports of children putting raindrops in their mouths. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled toy should cut the raindrops off with a pair of scissors and throw them away. They can send a photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops cut off for a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code.

Anyone with questions can contact Skip Hop at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Man run over, killed while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter
Palmdale, CA1 day ago
Princeton high school teacher arrested on felony charge
Princeton, IN2 days ago
103-year-old celebrates 80 years of bowling: ‘Ed has bowled here forever’
Fox River Grove, IL3 days ago
Update: One dead following fire in downtown Washington
Washington, IN3 hours ago
Bloomfield 55, Sullivan 48
Bloomfield, IN2 days ago
Susie’s Place expanding, new location in Terre Haute
Terre Haute, IN2 days ago
More details surrounding two-week-old’s death released
Evansville, IN2 days ago
Alleged U-Haul driver charged with murder, attempted murder in Brooklyn ‘rampage’
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Sullivan Elem teacher honors mom’s ‘Legacy of Love’
Sullivan, IN2 days ago
WATCH: Woman fights off attacker in Florida gym
Tampa, FL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy