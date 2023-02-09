Open in App
PIX11

Suspect found unfit to stand trial in Bronx attack on NYC transit worker

By Aliza Chasan,

7 days ago

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man accused of attacking a transit worker at a Bronx subway station was deemed unfit to stand trial on Thursday, officials said.

Alexander Wright was charged with assault in the Aug. 11, 2022 attack, which left Anthony Nelson with broken bones . Wright allegedly harassed people outside the Pelham Bay Park station, then attacked Nelson when he came to investigate.

Family, NYPD hope to solve cold case murder of 14-year-old: ‘Why pick on a child?’

“Two court-appointed doctors examined the defendant and found him unfit to proceed to trial,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said. “Justice Morales remanded the defendant to a psychiatric facility until he is deemed fit to stand trial.”

Nelson needed surgery after the attack. He suffered a broken nose and broken collarbone.

Before he was declared unfit to stand trial, Wright was repeatedly granted permission to not appear in court . It’s a situation that’s frustrated Nelson’s family and colleagues.

TWU Local 100 Vice President of Stations Robert Kelley, who’s with the union representing Nelson, called Wright a menace.

“If and when he is fit to stand trial, we will be there to ensure justice is served,” Kelley said.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

