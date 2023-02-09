Read full article on original website
Related
Silent killer cancer rising fast in women – the 8 signs you must never ignore
A SILENT killer cancer is rising fast in young women, researchers have warned. Scientists have said that unhealthy lifestyles could be behind the surge in cases of pancreatic cancer. It's known as a silent killer as in many cases, it won't have any symptoms or it will be hard to...
US News and World Report
Suicides Rise Again in the US, Increases Highest Among Minorities
Suicides Rise Again in the US, Increases Highest Among Minorities. MONDAY, Feb. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Suicide rates have climbed again following a two-year decline, U.S. health officials report. The new study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also described a shift in demographics of...
US News and World Report
Wildfire Smoke May Send Pregnant Women Into Premature Labor
MONDAY, Feb. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to wildfire smoke can increase the risk of premature birth, new research suggests. For the study, the researchers reviewed birth certificates and hospital delivery data for more than 2.5 million pregnant women in California from 2007 to 2012, and used satellite images and ZIP codes to compare daily estimates of wildfire smoke intensity.
US News and World Report
Who Benefits Most From COVID Boosters? New Study Gives Answers
Who Benefits Most From COVID Boosters? New Study Gives Answers. MONDAY, Feb. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 booster shots appear to benefit folks 50 and older but less so for younger people, a new study suggests. For the study, researchers ran a statistical analysis using death rates from COVID,...
US News and World Report
Texas Lawsuit Threatens Access to Abortion Pill Nationally
MONDAY, Feb. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) – Access to medication abortion could be at risk nationwide because of a Texas lawsuit working its way through the court system. Alliance Defending Freedom, the group involved in the case in Mississippi that led to the Supreme Court overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, also filed this lawsuit.
US News and World Report
Paxlovid Remains Potent Against Omicron COVID Cases
MONDAY, Feb. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- The COVID-19 antiviral treatment Paxlovid continues to work against Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, new research shows. Researchers decided to study Paxlovid’s impact against severe illness and death because doctors have fewer treatment options for high-risk patients as the virus evolves. “We...
US News and World Report
Big Rise in U.S. Teen Girls Reporting Violence, Sadness -- Far More Than Boys
Big Rise in U.S. Teen Girls Reporting Violence, Sadness -- Far More Than Boys. MONDAY, Feb. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- An alarming new survey shows that American teen girls are experiencing record high levels of violence, sadness and suicide risk. Schools may be the answer to improving what’s happening...
US News and World Report
What is a Heart Pacemaker?
MONDAY, Feb. 13, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Millions of people worldwide live with a pacemaker that regulates their heartbeat, but exactly what are these devices and how do they work?. Pacemakers can save the lives of heart patients by preventing conditions like bradycardia, or a slow heart rate. Since the...
Comments / 0