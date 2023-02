cbs17

In the bees’ knees: Researchers working on ways to save honeybees as colonies being wiped out by disease; how this affects our food supply By Steve Sbraccia, 7 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Honeybees around the country are under attack from a disease that can wipe out whole colonies in a matter of days, ...