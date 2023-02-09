Open in App
Naugatuck, CT
WTIC News Talk 1080

Naugatuck police launch earthquake relief effort

By John Silva,

7 days ago

Naugatuck, Conn./WTIC Radio - The Naugatuck police department is collecting relief supplies to send to Turkey in wake of the devastating earthquake.

The magnitude 7.8 temblor rocked both Turkey and Syria this week and has left thousands dead and many more injured or displaced.

The department is collecting winter clothing, shoes, blankets, baby formula, diapers and toiletries, among other items.

The effort is being coorindated by Officer Erol Okten, a native of Turkey who, himself, survived an earthquake during his time there.

Those interested in donating items can do so by bringing them to the lobby of the Naugatuck Police Department at 211 Spring Street.

The collection bin will be there through February 25.

Comments / 0
