Open in App
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Parents urged to cut choking hazard off recalled Skip Hop activity gyms

By Jacob Burbrink,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DXyNa_0kiK5X9k00

NEW YORK ( WXIN ) — Parents are being urged to cut off part of a toy to protect their children from choking on it.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves roughly 473,000 Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms. The gym came with a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons.

The recall was announced because the raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWPJM_0kiK5X9k00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409fHN_0kiK5X9k00

The activity gym, shown above in photos provided by the CPSC, was sold at Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s and specialty stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.skiphop.com from June 2016 through December 2022.

Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states

So far, Skip Hop received 12 reports of children putting raindrops in their mouths. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled toy should cut the raindrops off with a pair of scissors and throw them away. They can send a photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops cut off for a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code.

Anyone with questions can contact Skip Hop at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
103-year-old celebrates 80 years of bowling: ‘Ed has bowled here forever’
Fox River Grove, IL2 days ago
Woman claims Catholic church denied Communion because of rainbow masks
Englewood, CO1 day ago
Video: Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating boyfriend attacks own attorney in court
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Alligator’s mouth taped shut since December, says Florida resident
Brandon, FL2 days ago
Nationwide warrant issued for MTV reality show alum
Orland Park, IL2 days ago
MSU student who experienced Newtown tragedy: ‘2nd mass shooting that I have lived through’
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Don’t shovel snow if you’re old, experts warn
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Man reunites with crashed speedboat exposed by Lake Mead after 46 years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Police arrest suspect in Rockford crash that killed Melissa Ashby
Rockford, IL1 day ago
When does Daylight Saving Time start in 2023?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Rockford hospital celebrates NICU babies
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Is it safe to eat snow?
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Freeport Police redesign interview room to be more welcoming to trauma survivors
Freeport, IL20 hours ago
New York woman used TikTok to learn fate of dad who killed mom
New York City, NY1 hour ago
WINTER STORM WATCH: Snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area as 6″ of snow possible
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Belvidere is in a ‘business boom,’ and there’s no signs of slowing down
Belvidere, IL1 day ago
After fire, CD Source set to re-open in new Loves Park location
Loves Park, IL21 hours ago
Belvidere holds resource fair for displaced Stellantis workers
Belvidere, IL1 day ago
Fundraiser formed for family of Jehovah’s Witness volunteer killed in Rockford shooting
Rockford, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy