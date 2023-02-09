Open in App
KDAF

Parents urged to cut choking hazard off recalled Skip Hop activity gyms

By Jacob Burbrink,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t79ru_0kiK5LoG00

NEW YORK ( WXIN ) — Parents are being urged to cut off part of a toy to protect their children from choking on it.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves roughly 473,000 Skip Hop Silver Lining Cloud Activity Gyms. The gym came with a plush, two-sided character face cloud with three raindrops attached to it by ribbons.

The recall was announced because the raindrops on the cloud toy included with the activity gym can detach from the ribbon, posing a choking hazard if a child places it in their mouth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jWPJM_0kiK5LoG00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409fHN_0kiK5LoG00

The activity gym, shown above in photos provided by the CPSC, was sold at Amazon, Target, Buy Buy Baby, Babylist, Macy’s, Barnes & Noble, Kohl’s and specialty stores nationwide and online at www.amazon.com and www.skiphop.com from June 2016 through December 2022.

Walmart to close some ‘underperforming’ stores in 3 states

So far, Skip Hop received 12 reports of children putting raindrops in their mouths. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled toy should cut the raindrops off with a pair of scissors and throw them away. They can send a photo of the cloud toy with the raindrops cut off for a $10 Skip Hop gift card and a free shipping code.

Anyone with questions can contact Skip Hop at 800-692-4674 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Texas State Capitol sees slithery visitors this week. Here’s why
Sweetwater, TX2 days ago
103-year-old celebrates 80 years of bowling: ‘Ed has bowled here forever’
Fox River Grove, IL3 days ago
Video: Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating boyfriend attacks own attorney in court
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Man run over, killed while allegedly trying to steal catalytic converter
Palmdale, CA1 day ago
Nationwide warrant issued for MTV reality show alum
Orland Park, IL2 days ago
Man reunites with crashed speedboat exposed by Lake Mead after 46 years
Las Vegas, NV1 day ago
Texas doesn’t penalize most senior living facilities with confirmed abuse. Why?
Austin, TX1 day ago
WATCH: Woman fights off attacker in Florida gym
Tampa, FL1 day ago
MSU student who experienced Newtown tragedy: ‘2nd mass shooting that I have lived through’
East Lansing, MI1 day ago
Woman claims Catholic church denied Communion because of rainbow masks
Englewood, CO1 day ago
Joe Ramirez family holds fundraiser to erect billboard in his name
Belton, TX4 hours ago
Father arrested in connection to kindergartener bringing fireworks to Moran ISD
Moran, TX2 days ago
Walmart closing some ‘underperforming’ locations
Milwaukee, WI23 hours ago
New York woman used TikTok to learn fate of dad who killed mom
New York City, NY1 hour ago
Texas family speaks on CDC warning for future surge of diabetes among Young Americans
Liberty Hill, TX2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy