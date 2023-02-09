Will changes to 'pursuit law' even get a vote?

When Sen. Emily Randall was running for office, she stated that she would push to fix the “pursuit law" that was causing an unprecedented rise in car thefts and had the added effect of providing vehicles to criminals to use in the commission of other crimes.

House Bill 1363 and Senate Bill 5352 would modify the existing bill and allow policeman to again do their job. Either of these bills, would by all accounts, pass with large bipartisan support. However, they are held up in in the Senate Law & Justice Committee by Democrat Manka Dhingra, who is not allowing them to come to the floor for a debate.

What is Emily doing to get this bill to the floor for debate and a vote?

Joel Dahlke, Port Orchard