ramblinwreck.com
Swim & Dive Heads to ACC Championships
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech swimming and diving teams are set to compete at the 2023 ACC Championships from Tuesday, Feb. 14 to Saturday, Feb. 18 in Greensboro, N.C. The meet will take place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. The ACC Championships are set to begin on Tuesday...
ramblinwreck.com
Pitching Shines in Split Buzz Classic Finale
Game One: Georgia Tech pulled away early, doing heavy damage in the bottom of the first. Following a pair of leadoff walks by freshman right fielder Paige Vukadinovich and senior catcher Emma Kauf, wild pitches drove in the leadoff run to put the Yellow Jackets on the board. Soon after, sophomore first baseman Bailey Chapin singled through the infield to push home Kauf. Two walks then ensued, allowing a single up the middle courtesy of Sileo to move in a couple more scores for a 4-0 Tech advantage. Dennis kept the Saint Francis bats at bay from the circle as neither side crossed the plate again until the bottom of the sixth. Opening the bottom half with a couple of walks, the White and Gold drove home three more runs on back-to-back singles. Connelly picked up a pair of RBI in the process while freshman catcher Reese Hunter added one of her own to increase the Yellow Jacket lead to 7-0. Dennis closed out the final frame to wrap up her complete game one-hitter for the victory.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Fall at Wake Forest in Final Seconds
Winston-Salem, N.C. – Bidding for its first Atlantic Coast Conference road victory of the season, Georgia Tech watched a five-point lead evaporate in the final two minutes and dropped a last-second 71-70 decision to Wake Forest Saturday at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. Tech (9-16, 2-13 ACC) held...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Concludes Day One at Vanderbilt & Clemson
THE FLATS – The Georgia Tech track and field teams finished the first day of competition at Vanderbilt’s Music City Challenge and Clemson’s Tiger Paw Invite on Friday, Feb. 10. TIGER PAW INVITE. In the men’s mile, Myles Collins was the first Yellow Jacket to cross the...
ramblinwreck.com
Sunday Schedule for Buzz Classic Revised
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (1-1) is set to host a doubleheader to conclude the Buzz Classic on Sunday at Mewborn Field, facing both opponents previously scheduled for Saturday in Saint Francis (2-1) and North Texas (3-0). The Yellow Jackets will take on the Red Flash at 10 a.m. before concluding the tournament against the Mean Green at 12:30 p.m.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Split with Huskies to Open 2023 Season
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball split its season-opening doubleheader against UConn while hosting the 24th Buzz Classic at Mewborn Field on Friday. The Yellow Jackets and Huskies were separated by just a run in each game as the visiting squad escaped on top, 6-5, in game one before the White and Gold edged UConn, 2-1, in game two.
ramblinwreck.com
Buzz Classic Saturday Times Shifted
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (1-1) has rescheduled its Saturday slate for the 2023 Buzz Classic in anticipation of potential weather concerns, shifting each previous game time up one hour. The Yellow Jackets will compete against Saint Francis at 1 p.m. and take on North Texas at 6 p.m. at Mewborn Field. Tournament competition will begin at 8 a.m. pending weather concerns.
ramblinwreck.com
Remainder of Saturday Games in Buzz Classic Cancelled
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech softball (1-1) has cancelled the remainder of Saturday’s games in the Buzz Classic due to inclement weather. Sunday’s slate will be reassessed, and information regarding games and times will be provided once available. Potential further schedule updates will be available online at...
