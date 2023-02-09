Game One: Georgia Tech pulled away early, doing heavy damage in the bottom of the first. Following a pair of leadoff walks by freshman right fielder Paige Vukadinovich and senior catcher Emma Kauf, wild pitches drove in the leadoff run to put the Yellow Jackets on the board. Soon after, sophomore first baseman Bailey Chapin singled through the infield to push home Kauf. Two walks then ensued, allowing a single up the middle courtesy of Sileo to move in a couple more scores for a 4-0 Tech advantage. Dennis kept the Saint Francis bats at bay from the circle as neither side crossed the plate again until the bottom of the sixth. Opening the bottom half with a couple of walks, the White and Gold drove home three more runs on back-to-back singles. Connelly picked up a pair of RBI in the process while freshman catcher Reese Hunter added one of her own to increase the Yellow Jacket lead to 7-0. Dennis closed out the final frame to wrap up her complete game one-hitter for the victory.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO