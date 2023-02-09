Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
FOX4 News Kansas City

‘We’re ready’: Chiefs players want to fast-forward to Super Bowl Sunday

By PJ Green,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Wr3d_0kiK4eQA00

PHOENIX, Ariz. — On the final day of media availability, Kansas City Chiefs players said they are in a hurry to get to Sunday.

The hype for Super Bowl LVII began as soon as the clock hit zero on the AFC Championship in Arrowhead Stadium.

Late-game heroics by Patrick Mahomes, Skyy Moore, Harrison Butker and the Chiefs defense placed the team in the big game.

After a bye week and four days of the Super Bowl media circus, everyone is ready to get the game started.

Chiefs’ Spagnuolo has been preparing for Eagles’ offensive style for years

“If it was up to me, we would have (already) played the game,” defensive tackle Chris Jones said.

“My first one was COVID year, so I didn’t get to experience what I’m experiencing now. And I think it’s very wonderful and motivating for me,” cornerback L’Jarius Sneed said.

“If I ain’t ready now, when will I ever be?” rookie safety Bryan Cook said. “I’m here for a reason, God put me here for a reason, and it’s all in God’s hands.”

Several of the team’s veterans have been to the Super Bowl with the Chiefs before in 2019 and 2020. They all embrace the rare experience that they have had more than once.

End Zone Extra: Sign up to get our Kansas City Chiefs newsletter twice a week

“It’s still surreal,” defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi said. “It’s amazing. That doesn’t really happen that often.”

“We know how it feels on both ends, how it feels to win it and how it feels to lose it. That’s what makes it that more important.”

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV for their first Super Bowl win in 50 years; they returned to the big game in Super Bowl LV but lost to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

That’s a championship performance that Kansas City plans not to repeat.

This Chiefs assistant you may not know plays vital role

“You gotta really enjoy it but also get ready for Sunday, and I think everyone’s done a great job of it so we’re ready,” tight end Blake Bell said.

“I didn’t know what to feel after the AFC Championship game,” receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster said. “I can’t even imagine what it’s gonna feel like after winning the Super Bowl.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO
J. Rieger & Co. releases Chiefs Championship vodka
Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
What Andy Reid ordered after Super Bowl LVII
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral During Parade
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Most Popular
Hyundai launches software upgrade to prevent car theft
Rochester, NY2 days ago
Kansas City-area man who triggered AMBER Alert sentenced to prison
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
Meet Super Bowl champ Kansas City Chiefs players at Zona Rosa
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Tip, unique shoes help identify Blue Valley vandalism suspect: court docs
Overland Park, KS20 hours ago
Cell phone records allegedly connect Kansas City, Kansas, cold case to suspect
Kansas City, KS2 days ago
KC police helicopter shows crowd of fans at Chiefs Super Bowl parade
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
One person killed following crash on I-435 Wednesday afternoon
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
After 28 years, Missouri judge vacates Lamar Johnson’s murder conviction
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Two dead after Black Hawk helicopter crash near Huntsville
Huntsville, AL1 day ago
Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster hints at Super Bowl call on Valentine’s Day
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Meet the companies behind KCI Airport’s new $1.5B terminal
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
North Kansas City police played role in honoring fallen K9
Kansas City, MO23 hours ago
Lenexa police attempting to identify suspects in Game Stop armed robbery
Lenexa, KS2 days ago
Chiefs Santa Ma Ho Ho Homes delivers roses to VA patients on Valentine’s Day
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Police search for suspects after Lexington School scare
Lexington, MO1 day ago
1 shot, killed near 11th, Waverly in Kansas City, Kansas
Kansas City, KS21 hours ago
5 ex-officers charged in Tyre Nichols case plead not guilty
Memphis, TN3 hours ago
Pedestrian, Kansas City officer, K9 and pedestrian killed in crash
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Parade of fans at Chiefs Super Bowl rally react to wait times for shuttles
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Driver crashes into Kansas City police car at fire scene Friday
Kansas City, MO4 hours ago
New Rides To Love!
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Where to find restaurants, shops at KCI Airport’s new terminal
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Former Chiefs player indicted in 2022 Vegas nightclub fight
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
Kansas Highway Patrol to tow abandoned cars ahead of snow
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Lee’s Summit teacher killed in crash with semi in south Jackson County
Lee's Summit, MO1 day ago
Paragon Star plans April opening for sports complex in Lee’s Summit
Lee's Summit, MO21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy