Morrow County, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Wasn’t trying to kill him’: Man calls 911 after shooting at truck driver

By Peggy Gallek,

7 days ago

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A man who fired a shot at a truck driver while driving on I-71 Wednesday evening told a 911 dispatcher he believed the driver was trying to run him off the road.

“When he was trying to side swipe me, I was in lane one,” the man told a 911 dispatcher. “So there was really no place for me to go. So I did shoot at him with my pistol.”

The man called 911 seconds after firing the shots.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the shooting happened just after 6 p.m. on Interstate 71 southbound near Richland and Morrow County.

“Now, I wasn’t trying to kill him or shoot him, but was trying to get him from trying to run me off the road,” the man said. “I don’t want to stop around him because he is trying to run me off the road.

He told the dispatcher he was afraid to pull over with the truck driver still behind him on the highway, so he drove to the highway patrol post.

The truck driver also called for help and said he was bleeding from his arm.

“The driver of a semi-tractor trailer combination was shot at by the driver of a cargo van. The semi-driver was transported by emergency medical services to a local hospital with minor injuries,” said Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ryan Purpura.

Purpura said no charges have been filed yet and that the investigation is continuing.

