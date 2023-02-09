Continuum of Care director fired after sharing concerns for handling of funds

The leader of an Alachua County homelessness program has been fired by a nationally organized nonprofit that employs him after raising concerns about how it appropriated money meant for a smaller local group it oversees.

The termination comes after the official asked a separate governing board to begin seeking an alternative nonprofit to handle its finances so that money could continue to be used on ways that help the homeless population in Alachua County.

United Way of North Central Florida, a branch of the national organization known for its community support in housing, health care, counseling and education, fired Continuum of Care Director Patrick Dodds on Thursday. It had suspended him two weeks earlier for questioning the appropriation of about $100,000 that was used to offset salaries for some of United Way's top officials.

During his suspension and throughout an internal investigation, Dodds, who was technically employed by United Way as leader of the CoC, was barred from United Way meetings to speak with officials after offering a series of solutions to fix the problem, emails obtained by The Gainesville Sun show.

“I felt it was irresponsible to spend the limited funding we have on staff salaries for the United Way CEO and others who do not work directly with the CoC," Dodds said Thursday. "When I tried to have an honest discussion about my concerns, I was silenced and ultimately terminated.”

United Way officials, however, argue otherwise, saying that Dodds' concerns were unwarranted and that no homeless program or employees will be negatively affected by the change in financial allocations.

"Nothing is going to change," said United Way NCF board Chairman Chris Floyd.

Local government:Alachua County leaders approve 'single-largest' infusion of conservation, park funding

Complaint lodged:Recently sworn-in Gainesville official faces complaint over dual office holding

Starting a partnership

Roughly five years ago, United Way took over as the lead agency for handling grants and funding for the CoC. It’s a similar, extra layer that has been set up at some of the other 500-plus CoC groups around the country.

As the lead agency, United Way maintains control of all financial decisions related to the CoC, despite the group having its own governance board. United Way cuts the checks for the CoC's five employees with funding specifically allocated by the government for the group.

All additional money received trickles down and is dispersed among other local organizations to help with homeless services, such as Peaceful Paths, Family Promise and Grace Marketplace.

The work was previously handled by the Alachua County Alliance for the Homeless & Hungry, which also runs Grace.

The CoC has been in existence for two decades. But due to it not being a legal entity, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development − the group’s main funding source − requires a nonprofit, such as United Way, to manage or facilitate funding on its behalf.

The hope was that the partnership with United Way would provide financial stability for the CoC so that it could one day become its own free-standing 501c3 organization and not have to be under an umbrella of a passthrough organization.

United Way was supposed to help with that mission, as outlined in a memorandum of understanding document between the two groups, though governance board members say that has yet to happen.

The partnership largely seemed to be running smoothly behind the scenes since when started up.

Then the pandemic hit.

Email exchanges

Email records obtained by The Sun show Dodds shared concerns with United Way CEO Amber Miller about the CoC’s finances being used to offset salaries of high-ranking United Way employees without prior discussions with the CoC’s governance board.

In May 2021, United Way received $4.8 million in pandemic relief (CARES Act) funding intended for the CoC and other local organizations. About $189,000 went toward administrative costs, while another roughly $210,000 went toward future training efforts. The remaining amount continues to be dispersed throughout the community on various homelessness efforts through June 2023.

In September 2021, however, United Way began charging the CoC tens of thousands of dollars to cover salaries for some of the nonprofit's top-ranking officials, including Miller, who deferred comments on the issue to the nonprofit's board chairman.

United Way also began billing for accounting and overhead costs, which wasn’t previously done.

The subsidized salaries came at a time when United Way itself was struggling with its own finances. The latest available filings with the IRS show the organization has been unable to cover its own expenses during four of the past five years.

In the past, United Way absorbed those costs. Floyd said it could no longer afford to do so.

“If there is the availability to offset costs to manage the program, then that’s the prudent thing to do," he said. "We have exhausted the funds we can capture for administrative dollars."

But now that the COVID relief money has run out, Dodds said, it's not feasible to continue with the billing practice.

He wrote to Miller to say that substantial changes would need to be made if the partnership was to move forward. If not, the CoC would need to seek a more affordable option to oversee finances.

The CoC operates on a $285,000 annual budget that covers four full-time and one-part employees. He estimated that United Way had already charged more than $84,000 for services and salaries since the COVID relief money came in.

At the current rate, he argues, United Way is charging the group $875 per day, bringing its annual expenses to $104,000 − more than a third of the CoC’s total budget. That’s just enough to fund only three full-time employees at below-market salaries and jeopardizes two jobs for people who specifically work to end homelessness in Alachua County.

The emails also state that United Way has been billing the CoC for 25% of Miller’s salary, 50% of United Way’s executive assistant and HR manager JoeAnn Spencer’s salary, 100% of a grants manager’s salary, and about $30,000 in accounting expenses.

“In addition, the United Way plans to begin charging overhead costs to the CoC totaling $27,945 annually,” he wrote.

Dodds, 38, who made about $52,000 annually, said the issue isn’t about increasing any expenses at the CoC, but rather keeping it afloat to best serve the homeless population. He said United Way has failed to provide him with up-to-date financial information since taking his role in July 2020.

After struggling to get answers from Miller and others at United Way to resolve the billing issues, he said he felt he had a duty to inform the governance board via email and ask that members begin a process to find a new lead agency to oversee finances.

He was suspended the next day.

“As director of the Continuum of Care, I felt it was my job and obligation to shed light on financial decisions being made by United Way that were not in the best interest of the Continuum of Care or the homeless community it serves,” he said. “Having worked for the Continuum of Care for the last 2 ½ years, I am acutely aware of the financial struggles nonprofits, including the United Way, have experienced during that time, and felt it was improper and unethical to remedy the United Way’s budget deficit with funds intended to help the most vulnerable in our community.”

Under new leadership

Officials at the United Way have a different way of seeing the issue. They have argued that the CoC is now one of the nonprofit’s programs and that the new added costs could be made up with fundraising efforts − two notions Dodds objected to.

Floyd said Dodds has been closely involved in the budgeting process and that the rearranging of funds should not have been a surprise. He also argued that a breaking point between the lead agency and Dodds was that he was still employed by United Way, which supersedes his commitment to the CoC governance board.

"I never intended this to be a public spectacle," Dodds said Thursday. "I simply believe the continuum is a vital part of the community’s effort to end homelessness and hope that some change comes from my efforts to better serve our community."

In an official letter sent to The Sun on Wednesday, United Way emphasized that the CoC is not in jeopardy of changes and that Dodd’s concerns are “without merit."

It states that all allocated funds have followed federal and state regulations and guidelines. The nonprofit is also audited annually by the state Department of Children & Families and a third party.

The United Way's letter also names Miller as the interim CoC director and states that it unsuccessfully attempted to meet with the CoC’s board members prior to firing Dodds.

“The United Way was following appropriate internal processes to review CoC administration expenses, which were circumvented by Mr. Dodds,” United Way's letter states. "We understand the manner in which these issues were released has caused concern and confusion for many.”

Governance board members Jon DeCarmine and Nancy Eisele crafted their own letter addressing Dodd’s concerns prior to his termination, stating that he should fall under whistleblower protection. United Way rejected that claim.

The board’s letter details how an MOU states United Way can only make personnel decisions after consulting with the board. DeCarmine, also the director of Grace Marketplace, said the board was briefed Dodds’ insubordination and performance, but that board members were given an unreasonable expectation to meet within 48 hours.

“The Lead Agency also has the responsibility to provide clear, consistent and regular financial reports to the Governance Board,” DeCarmine wrote, adding that it still has not happened as of Thursday evening. “Governance Boards have an expectation that these financial reports include grant spending and performance measures that are reported on monthly.”