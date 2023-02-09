Here's the best spot to get Colorado's most iconic burger

An example of the 'Slopper', topped with cheese and avocado in this case. Photo: atsamom (Flickr).

The residents of Pueblo have spoken, dubbing Gray's Coors Tavern as the best local spot to find one of Colorado's most iconic state dishes.

While Colorado isn't necessarily a state that's known for its cuisine, it's hard to argue that the 'Slopper' isn't something worth talking about.

According to Visit Pueblo, the 'Slopper' is defined as a burger that's smothered in red or green chili. Typically they're served 'open face' and in a bowl, eaten with a fork and knife due to their messy goodness. The dish is most popular in southern Colorado, particularly in the Pueblo and Colorado Springs areas.

As rumor has it, the dish was first served in Pueblo in the mid-1970s, though some believe that it appeared in the 1950s. There's debate over whether the dish was first offered at Gray's Coors Tavern or Star Bar.

While Gray's Coors Tavern was voted to be the best place in Pueblo to find the dish, a 'top 10' list of spots to find the Slopper in Pueblo was also published, as seen below:

Gray’s Coors Tavern; 4.4 stars on Google Reviews, 1,510 reviews Sunset Inn; 4.3 stars on Google Reviews, 999 reviews Heart & Soul at Star Bar; 4.3 stars on Google Reviews, 193 reviews Riverside Bar & Grill; 4.2 stars on Google Reviews, 565 reviews Cactus Flower Mexican Restaurant; 4.2 stars on Google Reviews, 3,251 reviews Lunch Box Food Truck; 5 stars on Facebook Reviews, 13 reviews Gold Dust; 4.2 stars on Google Reviews, 1,092 reviews Café Murillo Food Truck; 4.8 stars on Google Reviews, 5 reviews Milberger Farms; 4.5 stars on Google Reviews, 517 reviews Three Sister’s Tavern & Grill; 4.6 stars on Google Reviews, 1,366 reviews

Next time you're passing through Pueblo, make sure to stop at one of the spots listed above and give the Slopper a try.

While all of the spots listed above are in the city of Pueblo, the dish is also offered elsewhere around the state. Let us know where another great Slopper is on the menu in the comments.

