Report: Los Angeles FC Agree Deal With Chelsea For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Los Angeles FC have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Chelsea.

Aubameyang's future at Chelsea looks to be over after he was left out of the Champions League squad, and first-team football until the end of the season is something the player wants.

The deal is a loan deal with Chelsea covering the player's full wage.

Chelsea have deemed Aubameyang surplus to requirements for the rest of the season despite having no recognised striker, and are open to allow the player to go on loan for the remainder of the season.

Aubameyang could have left Chelsea in January for Barcelona, but could not due to FIFA regulations. Barcelona are expected to try again in the summer to sign the player.

Chelsea will be open to allowing Aubameyang to leave on a permanent in the summer, and the player has already began to scout his options for a potential move.

Aubameyang was left out of the Champions League squad despite being only signed in the summer, and he was very unlikely to play much of a part at the club until the end of the season.

The deal is now close according to the reports, and Aubameyang may get his chance in the MLS.

