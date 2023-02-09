Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Entertainment Tonight

Vanessa Hudgens Flashes Her Engagement Ring While Out With Family in Los Angeles: Pics

By Miguel A. Melendez‍,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l4djm_0kiK1GFn00

Vanessa Hudgens Flashes Her Engagement Ring While Out With Family in Los Angeles: Pics

Vanessa Hudgens has offered a glimpse of her engagement ring, and it's a doozy.

The 34-year-old actress was spotted out in Los Angeles leaving the modern Mexican joint Tocaya Organica with her sister, Stella, and mother, Gina. She opted for comfort from head to toe -- with oversized fluffy slippers,purple sweats and a sweater. Her hair was pulled back and her shades rested comfortably on her head.

She also sporteda pair of large earrings, but the accessory that undoubtedly stole the spotlight was her engagement ring. It's the first time Hudgens has been spotted out wearing the massive rock on that finger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xSZ76_0kiK1GFn00
TheImageDirect
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDnJK_0kiK1GFn00
TheImageDirect

Hudgens and MLB star Cole Tucker got engaged at the end of 2022. The engagement comes nearly two years after they were first spotted together in November2020, and went Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," Hudgens told ET in an April 2021 interview. "Zoom, you've got to love it."

"He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am," she continued. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

RELATED CONTENT:

Austin Butler's Award-Winning ‘Elvis’ Role: How Ex Vanessa Hudgens Played a Part!

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Are Engaged After Two Years of Dating

Austin Butler Thanks Ex Vanessa Hudgens for Inspiring 'Elvis' Role

Vanessa Hudgens Subtly Reacts to Austin Butler's 'Elvis' Accent

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA
"NYPD Blue" Star Dies Tragically in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
'The Traitors' Star Reza Farahan to Miss Reunion Filming Due to Father's Death (Exclusive)
New York City, NY2 days ago
Jordin Sparks Praises Rihanna's Halftime Performance, Being Back on Stage After Giving Birth (Exclusive)
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Most Popular
Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Director on How They Kept Pregnancy Secret, Ensured Her Safety (Exclusive)
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
Savannah Guthrie Dishes on Her and Drew Barrymore's Matching Tattoos and If She Wants More (Exclusive)
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy