Vanessa Hudgens Flashes Her Engagement Ring While Out With Family in Los Angeles: Pics

Vanessa Hudgens has offered a glimpse of her engagement ring, and it's a doozy.

The 34-year-old actress was spotted out in Los Angeles leaving the modern Mexican joint Tocaya Organica with her sister, Stella, and mother, Gina. She opted for comfort from head to toe -- with oversized fluffy slippers,purple sweats and a sweater. Her hair was pulled back and her shades rested comfortably on her head.

She also sporteda pair of large earrings, but the accessory that undoubtedly stole the spotlight was her engagement ring. It's the first time Hudgens has been spotted out wearing the massive rock on that finger.

TheImageDirect

TheImageDirect

Hudgens and MLB star Cole Tucker got engaged at the end of 2022. The engagement comes nearly two years after they were first spotted together in November2020, and went Instagram official on Valentine's Day in 2021.

"Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes," Hudgens told ET in an April 2021 interview. "Zoom, you've got to love it."

"He's just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am," she continued. "I think that it's also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I've been making that a priority, and I feel like it's just been making magic happen all the more."

RELATED CONTENT:

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Are Engaged After Two Years of Dating

Austin Butler Thanks Ex Vanessa Hudgens for Inspiring 'Elvis' Role

Vanessa Hudgens Subtly Reacts to Austin Butler's 'Elvis' Accent