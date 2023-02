The Pitt Panthers' latest commitment came from right inside of Oakland.

PITTSBURGH -- Pat Narduzzi's latest Pat Signal went unclaimed for two days before Central Catholic linebacker Ty Yuhas announced that it as he who accepted a scholarship offer to play for the Pitt Panthers.

The Central Catholic standout Yuhas, a 6'3 and 250-pound defensive lineman from right inside Pittsburgh, added an offer from Pitt over the weekend and didn't need long to make his decision. Yuhas held just two offers from the panthers and Kent State. He visited Penn State but had not received an offer.

Yuhas is the fourth player to join Pitt's 2024 recruiting class, which ranked 29th nationally per Rivals before his commitment. Yuhas joins four-stars Jashear Whittington and Ric'Darius Farmer and unrated running back Julez Goff as members of the Panthers' next class.

