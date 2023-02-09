Open in App
Saint Paul, MN
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Man convicted in St. Paul bar shootout that killed 1

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWfN7_0kiK0mL800
1 of 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man involved in a gunfight at a crowded bar that left one person dead and more than a dozen wounded in St. Paul was convicted Thursday of eight counts of attempted murder.

Prosecutors said Devondre Phillips, 30, of Las Vegas, and another man, Terry Lorenzo Brown, 34, shot at each other on Oct. 10, 2021, at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar near downtown.

Marquisha Wiley, a 27-year-old bystander from St. Paul, was killed, and at least 15 others including Brown and Phillips were wounded, as bar patrons fled in panic.

The criminal complaint said officers arriving at the bar found a chaotic scene, with multiple people being treated for gunshot wounds and spent shell casings and bullet fragments all over the floor.

Defense attorney John Lesch argued that his client acted in self-defense when he fired a 9 mm handgun he bought the same night in the Truck Park parking lot because he felt threatened by Brown and others, The St. Paul Pioneer-Press reported.

Phillips testified at trial that conflicts with Brown and two of Brown’s friends had escalated since June 2021, including four violent encounters.

He said he fired when one of Brown’s friends approached him with a gun in his waistband and said, “Caught ya, you’re dead.”

Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Treye Kettwick told the jury in closing arguments that video surveillance and photos showed Phillips shot first at Brown’s friend and then toward Brown.

According to the complaint, Brown told investigators that he and Phillips were in conflict because of allegations of domestic abuse against Brown. He also said that Phillips shot him first and Brown returned fire.

Brown, 34, who is charged with second-degree murder and 11 counts of attempted murder, is scheduled for trial on April 3. Prosecutors have said he fired the shot that killed Wiley, KARE-TV reported.

Wiley’s family members declined to comment Thursday after the verdict was read.

The Seventh Street Truck Park bar is in an entertainment district just south of the Xcel Energy Center, where the NHL’s Minnesota Wild play.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
16-inch knife found at Minnesota police fatal shooting scene
Saint Paul, MN22 hours ago
Florida man sentenced in New Mexico pile-up that killed 4
Merritt Island, FL2 hours ago
California killer diagnosed with cancer to be released
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Michigan woman charged in girl's death loses nursing license
South Haven, MI57 minutes ago
Texas death row inmate dies after December surgery for tumor
Pampa, TX18 hours ago
Connecticut man pleads guilty again in 2020 killings
Newtown, CT1 day ago
Missing Georgia woman found dead, sheriff says
Canton, GA1 day ago
Arizona interstate reopens after deadly crash, leak
Tucson, AZ1 day ago
Black Hawk pilots killed in Alabama crash were experienced
Huntsville, AL20 hours ago
N. Carolina courts director leaving, deputy replacing him
Raleigh, NC1 hour ago
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
East Palestine, OH3 hours ago
Bitter cold, snow blast Southwest; Arizona highways closed
Flagstaff, AZ2 days ago
NJ uses new law to bypass local OK for offshore wind project
Ocean City, NJ16 minutes ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy