Worcester, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Looking for a road race in Central Mass.? Here's the running calendar ...

By Telegram & Gazette,

7 days ago
Running calendar

9 a.m. Saturdays — CMS 52-Week 5K Series, Worcester State University (registration at Sullivan Building), 386 Chandler St., Worcester. Registration: 8:15 a.m. Entry fees: $2 Central Mass Striders members, $5 nonmembers, $1 full-time students, free for CMS members 70-over, Worcester State students and employees. Information: cmsrun.org/races-events-3/52-week-5k/.

1 p.m. Feb. 12 — Tom and Ron Boone Memorial 10, Gardner Fish and Gun Club, 538 Clark St., Gardner. Entry fees: $5 North Medford Club nonmembers, $3 for NMC members who want a prize, no entry fee for members who waive prize. Information: www.northmedfordclub.org/, sarahlee52@comcast.net.

11:15 a.m. Feb. 25 — Winter Fest 5K, Fruitlands Museum, 102 Prospect Hill Road, Harvard. Registration: 10:30 a.m. Entry fees: $35, $25 without long-sleeve T-shirt. Information: e-clubhouse.org/sites/harvardma/page-10.php.

11 a.m. March 5 — Stu's 30K, Clinton Middle School, 100 West Boylston St., Clinton. Registration: 9:30 a.m. Entry fees: $85, $100 race day (cash/check only), $50 per person for 2-4 member relay, free for Central Mass Striders member 70-over. Information: cmsrun.org/races-events-3/stu-30k/.

11 a.m. March 12 — Celtic 5K, Elm Park, 284 Highland St., Worcester. Registration: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 10-11 at Sneakerama, 12 Lake Ave., Worcester; 9:30 a.m. race day. Entry fees: $34 pre-entry, $38 post. Information: www.celtic5k.com/.

1 p.m. March 12 — Shamrocks On The Rocks 5K Run and Walk (12:30 walk), On The Rocks, 96 Lakefront St., Lunenburg. Entry fee: $20 pre-entry, $25 after March 1. Information: www.northmedfordclub.org/, mark.fontaine@comcast.net.

11 a.m. March 19 — Ayer Police Association St. Paddy's Day Road Race, 5K, Nashoba Club, 14 Central Ave., Ayer. Entry fee: $30. Information: runsignup.com/Race/MA/Ayer/StPaddysDayRoadRace.

10 a.m. April 1 ― Frank Nealon Boston Tune-Up 15K, Nipmuc Regional High School, 90 Pleasant St., Upton. Registration: 8 a.m. Entry fees: $40 pre-entry, $45 race day; $30 18 and under pre-entry, $35 race day; free for 70-over. Information: www.tri-valleyfrontrunners.com/tuneup/tune-up.php.

9 a.m. April 8 ― Sterling Recreation Road Race, 5K, 10K, 40 Boutelle Road, Sterling. Registration: 8 a.m. Entry fees: $25 5K, $35 10K, $20 5K walkers. Information: racewire.com/register.php?id=13235.

9:30 a.m. April 8 ― Big Cheese 5K, Athol Area YMCA Gymnasium, 545 Main St., Athol. Registration: 8 a.m. Entry fee: $20. Information: runsignup.com/Race/MA/Athol/BigCheese5K?.

—Send road race calendar information to john.conceison@telegram.com.

