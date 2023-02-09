Looking for a road race in Central Mass.? Here's the running calendar ...
Running calendar
9 a.m. Saturdays — CMS 52-Week 5K Series, Worcester State University (registration at Sullivan Building), 386 Chandler St., Worcester. Registration: 8:15 a.m. Entry fees: $2 Central Mass Striders members, $5 nonmembers, $1 full-time students, free for CMS members 70-over, Worcester State students and employees. Information: cmsrun.org/races-events-3/52-week-5k/.
1 p.m. Feb. 12 — Tom and Ron Boone Memorial 10, Gardner Fish and Gun Club, 538 Clark St., Gardner. Entry fees: $5 North Medford Club nonmembers, $3 for NMC members who want a prize, no entry fee for members who waive prize. Information: www.northmedfordclub.org/, sarahlee52@comcast.net.
11 a.m. March 5 — Stu's 30K, Clinton Middle School, 100 West Boylston St., Clinton. Registration: 9:30 a.m. Entry fees: $85, $100 race day (cash/check only), $50 per person for 2-4 member relay, free for Central Mass Striders member 70-over. Information: cmsrun.org/races-events-3/stu-30k/.
11 a.m. March 12 — Celtic 5K, Elm Park, 284 Highland St., Worcester. Registration: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 10-11 at Sneakerama, 12 Lake Ave., Worcester; 9:30 a.m. race day. Entry fees: $34 pre-entry, $38 post. Information: www.celtic5k.com/.
1 p.m. March 12 — Shamrocks On The Rocks 5K Run and Walk (12:30 walk), On The Rocks, 96 Lakefront St., Lunenburg. Entry fee: $20 pre-entry, $25 after March 1. Information: www.northmedfordclub.org/, mark.fontaine@comcast.net.
