East Texans can experience a Valentine’s Day thrill at Doc Wilkes House of Horrors

For one night only, this East Texas haunted house is holding its Unmask the Love event on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7-11 p.m.
The haunted house is located at 1228 Market Street in Longview.
Visitors will have the option of being thrilled by four different attractions:
Docs House
Mine of Mystery
Fright Show Museum
Bone Yard Theater
General admission is $20 and the VIP Fast Pass is $25. Doc Wilkes House of Horrors said this is the last opportunity for guests to experience the Mine of Mystery Maze since it will be demolished for a new attraction for the 2023 season.
The Boneyard Theatre attraction will feature several magic shows by Eugene Wilkes.
