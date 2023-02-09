East Texans can experience a Valentine’s Day thrill at Doc Wilkes House of Horrors

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) — If you’re tired of the traditional Valentine’s Day dates and festivities, Doc Wilkes House of Horrors has you covered!

For one night only, this East Texas haunted house is holding its Unmask the Love event on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7-11 p.m.

The haunted house is located at 1228 Market Street in Longview.

Visitors will have the option of being thrilled by four different attractions:

Docs House

Mine of Mystery

Fright Show Museum

Bone Yard Theater

General admission is $20 and the VIP Fast Pass is $25. Doc Wilkes House of Horrors said this is the last opportunity for guests to experience the Mine of Mystery Maze since it will be demolished for a new attraction for the 2023 season.

The Boneyard Theatre attraction will feature several magic shows by Eugene Wilkes.

Doc Wilkes House of Horrors has been in business, frightening East Texans for 21 years. They were rated in the top 10 best haunted houses in Texas by Haunted Rooms America.

For more information, visit their website here .



