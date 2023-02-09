Open in App
Longview, TX
East Texans can experience a Valentine’s Day thrill at Doc Wilkes House of Horrors

By Sage Sowels,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ex14w_0kiJyq1W00

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) — If you’re tired of the traditional Valentine’s Day dates and festivities, Doc Wilkes House of Horrors has you covered!

For one night only, this East Texas haunted house is holding its Unmask the Love event on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 7-11 p.m.

The haunted house is located at 1228 Market Street in Longview.

Visitors will have the option of being thrilled by four different attractions:

  • Docs House
  • Mine of Mystery
  • Fright Show Museum
  • Bone Yard Theater
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oSYHA_0kiJyq1W00

General admission is $20 and the VIP Fast Pass is $25. Doc Wilkes House of Horrors said this is the last opportunity for guests to experience the Mine of Mystery Maze since it will be demolished for a new attraction for the 2023 season.

The Boneyard Theatre attraction will feature several magic shows by Eugene Wilkes.

Doc Wilkes House of Horrors has been in business, frightening East Texans for 21 years. They were rated in the top 10 best haunted houses in Texas by Haunted Rooms America.

For more information, visit their website here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0kiJyq1W00


