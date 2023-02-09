Open in App
Kansas City, MO
KSNT News

Kansas boy ready for Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day

By Stephanie Nutt,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33O9aC_0kiJyKDc00

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — One Kansas boy is ready for the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuCCY_0kiJyKDc00
Ryken alongside his Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Valentine’s Day box (Courtesy: Amanda Strickers)

Ryken, a preschooler in the Great Bend area, created a Valentine’s Day box for school modeled after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

His mom, Amanda Stricker, is calling it “Ryken Mahomes.”

“When Ryken picked this for his Valentine’s box because it was funny, I laughed and said, ‘YES PLEASE!’ But we had to put our own spin on it,” Amanda said.

With some boxes, paper, markers, stickers, pipe cleaners and innovation, Ryken was able to create his masterpiece.

How saying ‘Go Chiefs!’ can get you free popcorn in Topeka
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2taABa_0kiJyKDc00
    Ryken creating his Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Valentine’s Day box (Courtesy: Amanda Strickers)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39uNvv_0kiJyKDc00
    Ryken creating his Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Valentine’s Day box (Courtesy: Amanda Strickers)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cdVkl_0kiJyKDc00
    Ryken creating his Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Valentine’s Day box (Courtesy: Amanda Strickers)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DtN4F_0kiJyKDc00
    Ryken creating his Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Valentine’s Day box (Courtesy: Amanda Strickers)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loQIn_0kiJyKDc00
    Ryken creating his Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Valentine’s Day box (Courtesy: Amanda Strickers)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iYtdB_0kiJyKDc00
    Ryken alongside his Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Valentine’s Day box (Courtesy: Amanda Strickers)

Amanda says Ryken is ready to eat all of his holiday candy and hopes that his Valentine’s Day box is the good luck charm they need to help the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

