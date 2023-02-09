Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
Cleveland Scene

Dunlap's Corner Bar in Clark-Fulton Reopens With New Ownership and Fresh Programming

By Douglas Trattner,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OoPMj_0kiJxthu00
Dunlap's Corner Bar in Clark-Fulton
The modest structure at 3258 West 32nd Street in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood has been a bar for as long as it has been legal to operate one. Pacino’s Wonder Bar opened up immediately after Prohibition, making it one of the first places around to enjoy a lawful beer. More recently, the 100-year-old building was home to Dunlap's Country Corner, a community mainstay for about 20 years. Dunlap’s was very briefly owned by Platform Beer owner Justin Carson, who unloaded it after just a couple years. Nick White, who also runs the Tremont Athletic Club, purchased the bar last spring.


“I run a gym and now I own a dive bar,” White says. “Chalk it up to the duality of man or some horseshit like that.”

Before opening Dunlap's Corner Bar this past Thanksgiving, White and partner Jason Mattern made some repairs and improvements, being careful to preserve and respect the classic tavern vibe. They refinished the handsome mahogany bar, added a brass foot rail that was purchased from an old theater in Youngstown, built a new back bar, added a draft beer system and serviced the pool table.

“It needed some fundamental improvements like a new roof, but everything else we did was to fix something that was broken or to bring it back to how it was,” White explains. “I love dive bars – bars that don’t have a concept. Once neighborhoods get gentrified, being a regular bar becomes a concept itself. We have no desire to gentrify this bar or the neighborhood. I want Dunlap’s to be what any dive wants, and that’s to be a community anchor.”


As someone who did not grow up in Cleveland, White credits bars as the places where he met most of his new friends, conducted much of his business and, well, got loaded.

“For some reason, younger generations think they need to be doing something else while they’re drinking,” White says. “It’s the weirdest fucking trend. Drinking is enough. Who wants to play shuffleboard 80 feet away from the people you came to the bar with. What are you supposed to do, scream at them?”

During happy hour at Dunlap’s, which runs from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, guests can enjoy $2 Miller High Lifes, $4 Jamisons, $6 pitchers of beer and free pool. Here, a “happy meal” consists of a Miller High Life, a shot of whiskey and a smokie. The cost is $10.

The next step for Dunlap’s is to activate the bar’s original stage every night of the week. This tavern's tradition of live entertainment stretches back to the 1930s, when it was famous for its drag shows and spaghetti dinners. White installed a top-notch AV system so musicians and comics can simply plug in and leave their amps at home.


Mike Polk and the Stepdads of Galway perform their "live weekly rehearsals" every Tuesday. Acoustic open mic nights will be held on Wednesdays starting in March. DJs will take over on Thursdays. And Ramon Rivas II and Tania Timmons host their comedy show every Friday.

Down the road, Dunlap’s will likely add some simple food items like hot dogs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTvIr_0kiJxthu00

Coming soon: Cleveland Scene Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cleveland stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing. Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Cleveland, OH
32 Cleveland Diners and Delis You Should Have Tried by Now
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
moCa Cleveland Hosts 'The Black Arts Showcase' on Saturday With Talks and Activities
Cleveland, OH5 hours ago
Sneak Peek: Goldie's Donuts & Bakery, Opening This Month in Ohio City
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Most Popular
Impossible Art, a Gen Z-Run Creative Experiment, Aims to Liven Up Hingetown Arts Scene
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
More Than 200 Films To Screen at Upcoming Short. Sweet. Film Fest
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
Taza Lebanese Grill to Open a Third Location in Rocky River
Rocky River, OH4 days ago
WonderStruck Cleveland's 2023 Lineup, Featuring Nelly and Flo Rida, Has Some People Pretty Upset
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Fleet Foxes To Launch Summer Tour at Agora Theatre in June
Cleveland, OH23 hours ago
RTA Launches 'Microtransit' Experiment in Solon to Bring Riders 'To The Front Door' of Jobs
Solon, OH8 hours ago
Euclid Beach Mobile Home Residents Fret About Future After Plans Announced to Boot Them, Turn Land Into Park
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
The Best Classical Music to Catch in Cleveland This Week
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Did You Know Travis Kelce is From Cleveland Heights?
Cleveland Heights, OH6 hours ago
P!NK Headed To Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in November
Cleveland, OH6 hours ago
Herbie Hancock and Angélique Kidjo Among Acts To Perform at This Year's Tri-C JazzFest Cleveland
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Yellowcard To Play Blossom in July
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Great Lakes Theater's Production of 'Sense and Sensibility' Throbs With Life, and Heartache
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Winery Dogs' Richie Kotzen Reflects on the Hard Rock Band's Decade-Long Run
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Photos: Cleveland Sports Fans Through the Years
Cleveland, OH16 hours ago
West Side Market Nonprofit Board Announced, Master Plan Unveiled
Cleveland, OH7 days ago
MGM Northfield Park to Host An Evening with Actor Charlie Sheen on April 28
Northfield, OH4 days ago
Some Cleveland Leaders Took the Transit Week Challenge and Rode RTA Instead of Driving. What Now?
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Band of the Week: Hello! 3D
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
East Cleveland to End Traffic Camera Ticketing
East Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Jason Aldean To Play Blossom in July
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
Calls Grow Louder to Restore Cuyahoga County Sheriff to an Elected Post
Cleveland, OH4 days ago
First Episode of New Locally Filmed Web Series 'The Coroner's Assistant' Debuts
Cleveland, OH7 days ago
Cleveland Play House Acknowledges Missteps in How It Handled Assault on Actor
Cleveland, OH6 days ago
Greater Cleveland Food Bank Preparing for Increased Demand After SNAP Benefit Cuts
Cleveland, OH7 days ago
Chardon Neighborhood Drama has Escalated to Legal Drama
Chardon, OH7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy