Driver angry about traffic points gun before mistakenly shooting himself, GA cops say

A driver angry about a traffic slowdown on a Georgia highway pointed a gun at people directing traffic before “inadvertently” shooting himself in the hand, according to a sheriff’s office.

The man was driving on Buchanan Highway in an unincorporated part of Paulding County on the morning of Feb. 9 when he came across a traffic slowdown, Sgt. Ashley Henson with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office told McClatchy News.

Traffic was stalled because a truck was delivering lumber to a house under construction, he said. Construction workers and other people in vests were helping to direct traffic.

The man got out of his vehicle and started waving a gun and pointing it at people directing traffic, Henson said.

As he was getting back in his vehicle, he “inadvertently” shot himself in the hand, Henson said. He called 911 and drove to a fire station, where paramedics took him to a hospital.

When he’s finished being treated, Henson said he’ll likely face charges, including aggravated assault and reckless conduct.

The incident occurred near Dallas, Georgia, which is about 30 miles northwest of Atlanta.

