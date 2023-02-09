ESPN Analysts Predict Georgia Will Be Back in the Playoff

Will Georgia make it to three consecutive College Football Playoffs? These college football writers certainly think so.

This past January, Georgia became the first team to win back-to-back national titles since Alabama in 2011 and 2012 . With a ton of returning talent and another rich recruiting class, Georgia is in a prime position to defend their title in 2023.

To do that, Georgia will first have to make the College Football Playoff. According to a host of ESPN’s college football experts, the Bulldogs will do just that. Seven out of eight members of a discussion panel made up of college football writers picked Georgia as one of the four teams that will make the College Football Playoff this upcoming season.

Alex Scarborough, Chris Low, Tom VanHaaren, Blake Baumgartner, Heather Dinich, Adam Rittenberg, and Bill Connelly all have Georgia going to the Playoff. David M. Hale was the only member of the panel to leave Georgia out, putting Alabama in from the SEC.

If Georgia does make it to the College Football Playoff next season, they’d become just the third team in the history of the CFP to make it to three consecutive postseasons.

Clemson holds the record for most consecutive appearances at 6, making it every year from 2016 - 2021. Alabama made it to 5 straight, from 2015 - 2019.

The Bulldogs will be replacing a lot, including quarterback Stetson Bennett, but a favorable schedule should benefit them greatly. Per Caesar’s Sportsbook , Georgia is tied with Alabama as the favorites to win the title in 2023.

