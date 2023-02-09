Britain will rally allies to ban Russian & Belarusian athletes from next year’s Olympics

BRITAIN will today rally allies to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from next year’s Olympics.

New Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer is chairing a summit of 30 nations - including President Zelensky - to pile pressure on sporting bosses to freeze out Ukraine’s aggressors.

Britain will rally allies to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from next year’s Olympics Credit: Reuters

Ministers are appalled that the International Olympic Committee is exploring a “pathway” for competitors from Russia and Belarus to take part as neutral athletes.

The UK says the move is a “world away from the reality of war” and will today encourage fellow nations including France, Germany and the US to back the ban.

At last year’s Winter Olympics Russian athletes were allowed to participate as part of the Russian Olympic Committee.

But Ms Frazer is calling for complete zero tolerance and said she could not tolerate Moscow’s athletes “lining up alongside Team GB and everyone else”.

She said: “President Zelensky told the UK in Parliament this week of the suffering still being felt by many Ukrainians.

“As he did so the IOC was continuing to ignore the international allies stepping up their efforts for peace and disregard how the Olympics will give Putin the perfect platform to promote Russia and legitimise his illegal war.

“We’re approaching a year since this barbaric invasion began.

"We must urge the IOC to show that the Olympic values mean something.

“We must make clear there are consequences to this illegal invasion.”