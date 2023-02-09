Open in App
The US Sun

See luxury James Bond-style speedboat shaped like a Corvette that ‘flies across water’ at 62mph & feels like a real car

By Ben Shimkus,

7 days ago

CHEVY Corvettes and McLaren 720s have been spotted driving on the water - and they can get up to a staggering 62 miles per hour.

Corvette and 720 body frames have been retrofitted on jet skis driving - or sailing - around Dubai's waterways, making tourists look as cool as James Bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gHbRa_0kiJxXU200
A Corvette-shaped jetski drives through the waters near Dubai Credit: YouTube/Supercar Blondie
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ixy6q_0kiJxXU200
A McLaren look-alike skims across the Persian Gulf Credit: Reuters

The boats replicate the seventh-generation Corvette and the McLaren 720s.

Squinty headlights, deep-angled windshields and a classic race stripe complete all the aesthetic components of the American sports car.

The 720 lookalike sports fluid lines and an athletic stance, just like its earth-bound counterpart.

Even the interiors, complete with a chrome steering wheel and digital dash, are intricate replicas of the cars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yc3I0_0kiJxXU200
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LHh2h_0kiJxXU200

Jetcar Dubai has been supplying rental vehicles to tourists looking for a flashy sailing experience.

The non-amphibious car has become a viral sensation online too.

Videos of the water-going sports car passing by Dubai's iconic skyline have generated high traffic across social media since they were first introduced in 2021.

The rental company's website gloats: "The viral trend online and maybe the most fun thing to do in Dubai: The Jetcar."

The agency that rents out the boats has nearly 30,000 followers on its Instagram, @waterlink.ae.

Commenters have been eating up the opportunity to drive the cool-shaped boats and get their photo opportunity.

One commenter said: "Can't wait to try this!!!"

Another said: "This is such a dope experience"

The car is even getting traction on Twitter.

One person wrote: "Too much traffic on the road these days"

They posted a video sailing a blue Corvette.

The Corvette has been an iconic American sports car classic, making its way into celebrity garages.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2He9Ta_0kiJxXU200
The retrofitted jet skis have gone viral on Instagram Credit: Reuters
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
I found £15,000 cash in a shopping trolley – my next move made ‘tears roll’ but there was an ever better twist
Seattle, WA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy