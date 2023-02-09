Read full article on original website
Related
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
Mountain Lion Snatches Dog From Enclosed Porch in Colorado
A Colorado family is grieving the loss of their small dog after a mountain lion broke into their enclosed deck with a doggy door. According to reports, the incident occurred in Granby’s area around 8 p.m. on Feb. 4. The town is nearly 20 minutes from Grand Lake, where...
Warning: This Email Scam Is Going Around Colorado. Please Don’t Fall For It
Another email scam is going around Colorado that you should keep an eye out for. We know it's tricky to tell what's real and fake sometimes, but we're here to help you. Watch Out For This Email Scam Going Around Colorado. Some days it feels like the entire world is...
Will Buying Concert Tickets in Colorado Become Less Painful?
Long gone are the days of camping outside of a ticket box office to ensure grabbing a pair of passes to see your favorite band in the front row. Although, some may argue that the current method of purchasing tickets online can be much more aggravating. Sure, you don't have...
Colorado’s Gibson Mansion is Full of Beauty and History
Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. The Gibson Mansion is one of those places that instantly transports those who enter back in time. History. Located...
New Study Reveals the Top 15 Richest Towns in Colorado
Money can't buy you happiness, but it can make your life easier. So, who is living the easy life in Colorado?. OLBG.com might have the answer. The website recently analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the richest towns across the country — including in the Centennial State.
Abandoned ski area in southern Colorado is closer than ever to a revival
Tucked along a curvy street in Huerfano County is a lost ski hill that will soon offer the promise of family-friendly skiing with less traffic than I-70, barely any lift lines and a $40 daily pass.
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
coloradosun.com
Former Colorado state representative’s mileage reimbursements were early indication of her falsified residency
Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat who pleaded guilty Friday to criminal charges that she lied about her residence, collected the same amount of mileage reimbursement from the legislature after she reported moving substantially closer to the Capitol in November 2021 to run for reelection in a more politically favorable district.
Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out
A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
How Much Must You Make in Colorado to Be Considered Middle Class?
When you think of a middle-class family, you're typically reminded of your everyday sitcom with a family of four, a decent-sized house, a breadwinning father, a stay-at-home mom, a couple of kids, a dog, and a cat. However, as we grow, we come to find out that real life is...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
Colorado falconer warns other bird owners after beloved falcon dies of avian flu
Will McDonough said it took two days after potential exposure before his falcon, Vesta, died of avian flu.
Coloradans are Seeing More of this Rare Bird Throughout the State
Mask-like eyes and brightly-colored feather tips are two identifiable features of a rare bird that Coloradans have been observing recently throughout the state. Bohemian Waxwings were first documented in Colorado in 1917, but the last time a sizable flock of this species of bird was spotted within the state was in 2013. Furthermore, it's been a decade since Bohemian Waxwings were last recorded by birders keeping track of populations in the Front Range.
KJCT8
Avian flu threatens animals in Colorado
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The avian flu remains a threat to wild and domestic birds across the country, but now it targets a new species. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife has identified several cases of the avian flu in a black bear, a skunk and a mountain lion. The...
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in Colorado
As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.
Colorado bill would ban businesses from prohibiting tipping
From McDonalds to Walmart, numerous businesses throughout the country prohibit their employees from accepting tips. But that practice could soon come to an end in Colorado. If passed by the state legislature, House Bill 1146 would ban employers from punishing employees who accept cash tips from patrons of the business. This would block employers from demoting, firing or otherwise reprimanding employees for accepting tips.
KKTV
Arrest papers for Colorado ranchers who believe they are victims of racism made public
WATCH: President of 'Drive Smart Colorado' talks ideas behind new safety campaign videos. 'Drive Smart Colorado' creates new safety campaigns after state sets record for traffic deaths. Updated: 2 hours ago. 'Drive Smart Colorado' creates new safety campaigns after state sets record for traffic deaths. Updated: 4 hours ago. The...
cpr.org
Avian flu linked to deaths of black bear, mountain lion in Colorado as officials warn of broader spread
The avian flu has been linked to the deaths of a black bear and a mountain lion in Colorado in recent months, state officials announced Thursday, adding to a growing list of wildlife susceptible to the current strain of what is officially known as the highly pathogenic avian influenza. In...
Fort Morgan Times
Colorado lawmakers look at extra money to keep rental assistance program afloat
Colorado lawmakers are poised to send $8 million to the state emergency rental assistance program to keep it afloat until Proposition 123 money become available. The pandemic-era emergency rental assistance program stopped taking applicants in November to make sure the number of applications didn’t outpace available money. The mid-fiscal year infusion will keep it operating. The fiscal year runs from July through June.
94.3 The X
Windsor, CO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943thex.com
Comments / 0