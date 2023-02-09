ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 The X

Colorado’s Gibson Mansion is Full of Beauty and History

Colorado's rich western history can be witnessed in many different places around the state. Architectural examples provide some of the best glimpses into how Coloradans used to live many years ago. The Gibson Mansion is one of those places that instantly transports those who enter back in time. History. Located...
CANON CITY, CO
K99

New Study Reveals the Top 15 Richest Towns in Colorado

Money can't buy you happiness, but it can make your life easier. So, who is living the easy life in Colorado?. OLBG.com might have the answer. The website recently analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau to find the richest towns across the country — including in the Centennial State.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Former Colorado state representative’s mileage reimbursements were early indication of her falsified residency

Former state Rep. Tracey Bernett, a Boulder County Democrat who pleaded guilty Friday to criminal charges that she lied about her residence, collected the same amount of mileage reimbursement from the legislature after she reported moving substantially closer to the Capitol in November 2021 to run for reelection in a more politically favorable district.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Winter Storm Watch for much of CO but Denver area is left out

A powerful winter storm taking aim at Colorado Tuesday night and Wednesday will bring substantial snow, cold, and wind to a large swath of the state. Unlike many of the storms that hit Colorado in December and January, this time around the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas should be spared the worst of it.Tuesday night and Wednesday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day due to the combination of snow, cold, and wind.The storm was near Portland, Oregon Monday morning and will sweep across Colorado on the heels of a weaker storm that will cause mountain snow late...
COLORADO STATE
K99

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Coloradans are Seeing More of this Rare Bird Throughout the State

Mask-like eyes and brightly-colored feather tips are two identifiable features of a rare bird that Coloradans have been observing recently throughout the state. Bohemian Waxwings were first documented in Colorado in 1917, but the last time a sizable flock of this species of bird was spotted within the state was in 2013. Furthermore, it's been a decade since Bohemian Waxwings were last recorded by birders keeping track of populations in the Front Range.
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Avian flu threatens animals in Colorado

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The avian flu remains a threat to wild and domestic birds across the country, but now it targets a new species. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife has identified several cases of the avian flu in a black bear, a skunk and a mountain lion. The...
COLORADO STATE
R.A. Heim

Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in Colorado

As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado bill would ban businesses from prohibiting tipping

From McDonalds to Walmart, numerous businesses throughout the country prohibit their employees from accepting tips. But that practice could soon come to an end in Colorado. If passed by the state legislature, House Bill 1146 would ban employers from punishing employees who accept cash tips from patrons of the business. This would block employers from demoting, firing or otherwise reprimanding employees for accepting tips.
COLORADO STATE
Fort Morgan Times

Colorado lawmakers look at extra money to keep rental assistance program afloat

Colorado lawmakers are poised to send $8 million to the state emergency rental assistance program to keep it afloat until Proposition 123 money become available. The pandemic-era emergency rental assistance program stopped taking applicants in November to make sure the number of applications didn’t outpace available money. The mid-fiscal year infusion will keep it operating. The fiscal year runs from July through June.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

94.3 The X

Windsor, CO
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943thex.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy