Jury rules on ex-Ohio State football players' rape case

A court has announced its decision in the case of two former Ohio State football players who were accused of rape and kidnapping.

Amir Riep and Jahsen Wint were acquitted on the serious charges arising from a sexual encounter they had with a woman in an apartment the two former Buckeyes shared.

Riep and Wint were accused of rape by a then-19-year-old woman in 2020.

Riep and Lloyd McFarquhar, who also played football at Ohio State, both testified during the trial on Wednesday that Buckeyes players were told to get evidence of consent from sexual partners.

The two former players did not say who on the Ohio State football staff told them to get that evidence of consent, but said that players were told by the staff to do so in order to protect themselves from potential legal trouble.

Each man would have faced more than 30 years in prison and would have had to register as sex offenders if they were convicted.

The woman told police that she was having consensual sex with Riep before Wint entered the room and both then forced her into having sex.

After a few minutes, they stopped and then Riep recorded the woman agreeing that the sex was consensual.

Riep also testified that he told the woman why the videos were made.

Wint played for Ohio State over four seasons and Riep played for three years.

But both were dismissed from the team by head coach Ryan Day in February of 2020 for not living up to the standards set by the coach and the program.

