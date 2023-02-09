Read full article on original website
Panther track & field shines at SDSU Indoor Classic
BROOKINGS, S.D. — With the final weeks of the indoor track and field season looming, UNI athletes traveled up north to the SDSU Indoor Classic this weekend in South Dakota and put on an impressive performance at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. In a crowded field, the Panther women took second place in the 21 team field, while the UNI men finished fourth out of 29 teams.
UNI men's basketball falls to hot-shooting Sycamores
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI's offense was unable to find a spark and struggled to slow down its opponent's high scoring momentum as the Panthers fell to the Indiana State Sycamores 80-69 on Saturday afternoon inside the McLeod Center. After letting the Sycamores run wild from beyond the three-point arc...
UNI women's basketball grits out 55-47 win over UIC
CHICAGO -- When the Panther offense wasn't clicking, the Panther defense found a way to shut down UIC to beat the Flames 55-47. For the second-straight game, UNI put up double-digit steals thanks to a physical and defensive game. The Panthers kept UIC under its shooting averages in all areas of the floor, particularly behind the three-point line at -11.5. Guard Cailyn Morgan set a career-high on Friday night with three steals against the Flames.
