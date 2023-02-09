CHICAGO -- When the Panther offense wasn't clicking, the Panther defense found a way to shut down UIC to beat the Flames 55-47. For the second-straight game, UNI put up double-digit steals thanks to a physical and defensive game. The Panthers kept UIC under its shooting averages in all areas of the floor, particularly behind the three-point line at -11.5. Guard Cailyn Morgan set a career-high on Friday night with three steals against the Flames.

