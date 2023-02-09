Open in App
Evanston, IL
WGN News

Police: Evanston student charged with bringing handgun to middle school

By Andrew Smith,

7 days ago

EVANSTON, Ill. — A 13-year-old student at an Evanston middle school is now facing a charge after police said he brought a handgun to school on Monday.

A student at Chute Middle School told school officials around 11 a.m. a student was showing other students the handgun, according to a news release from the Evanston Police Department.

The school officials found the student and recovered the handgun without incident before officers took the student to the police station, according to the release.

Detectives said their investigation found the handgun was taken in a vehicle burglary around 11 p.m. Sunday. They also said there were no credible threats against students or school officials.

13 residents displaced after building fire in Evanston

The boy was charged with unlawful use of a weapon on school grounds and referred to juvenile court, according to the release.

Detectives said charges aren’t expected in connection with the vehicle burglary.

