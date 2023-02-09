JSU students begin internships at Hinds County Sheriff’s Office

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Criminal Justice students at Jackson State University (JSU) have the opportunity to take part in an internship with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Four students a semester are eligible to take part in order to see the operations in the Hinds County judicial system. According to Sheriff Tyree Jones, he was rewarded $1,000,000 in ARPA funds last year to purchase vehicles and technology resources to help within the community. He also decided to help start this program.

“We dedicated $100,000 to a paid internship for college students enrolled in the Criminal Justice program,” he explained.

Jones said the students work 20 hours a week and are paid $15 a hour, along with receiving a letter grade from their professor indicating they took part in the internship.

“It’s going very good. It’s been very successful,” said Jones. “The students that have taken part of the program seem very in tuned and adaptive of what they’re learning and the experiences that they are gaining in the program as well.”

According to Jones, 2023 is the first year of the internship. He said wants the program to continue in the future.

“Even if the money runs out with the ARPA funds, I would still like to find a resource to continue to provide and continue this program. That’s my goal,” he stated.

JSU Criminal Justice students are able to apply through the Criminal Justice Department. Once approved, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a background check.

At this time, the internship will operate for the upcoming Spring and Fall semesters.

