Open in App
Jackson, MS
See more from this location?
WJTV 12

JSU students begin internships at Hinds County Sheriff’s Office

By Malaysia McCoy,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7RVQ_0kiJw5Q400

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Criminal Justice students at Jackson State University (JSU) have the opportunity to take part in an internship with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Four students a semester are eligible to take part in order to see the operations in the Hinds County judicial system. According to Sheriff Tyree Jones, he was rewarded $1,000,000 in ARPA funds last year to purchase vehicles and technology resources to help within the community. He also decided to help start this program.

“We dedicated $100,000 to a paid internship for college students enrolled in the Criminal Justice program,” he explained.

Jones said the students work 20 hours a week and are paid $15 a hour, along with receiving a letter grade from their professor indicating they took part in the internship.

Mississippi lottery players claim $4 million Mega Millions ticket, $905K Match 5 ticket

“It’s going very good. It’s been very successful,” said Jones. “The students that have taken part of the program seem very in tuned and adaptive of what they’re learning and the experiences that they are gaining in the program as well.”

According to Jones, 2023 is the first year of the internship. He said wants the program to continue in the future.

“Even if the money runs out with the ARPA funds, I would still like to find a resource to continue to provide and continue this program. That’s my goal,” he stated.

JSU Criminal Justice students are able to apply through the Criminal Justice Department. Once approved, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office will conduct a background check.

At this time, the internship will operate for the upcoming Spring and Fall semesters.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State
Gov. Reeves says Jackson is ‘murder capital of the world’
Jackson, MS20 hours ago
MBI not yet releasing body camera video in death of Keith Murriel
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Protestors rally against bill to ban youth transgender treatment in Mississippi
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Most Popular
LIST: Early school dismissals for Thursday, Feb. 16
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Richland police arrest Brandon man for trafficking drugs
Richland, MS1 day ago
Two arrested after attempting to enter Brandon High School
Brandon, MS1 day ago
Vicksburg mayor considers extending current curfew
Vicksburg, MS1 day ago
Man killed in stabbing on Briarwood Drive in Jackson
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Gun found in student’s vehicle on Clinton High School campus
Clinton, MS2 days ago
Federal inspection shows Jackson Zoo is understaffed
Jackson, MS20 hours ago
Jackson leaders strike down proposal expanding police department
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Water discharge continues to decrease at Barnett Reservoir
Jackson, MS21 hours ago
Woman hit, killed by vehicle on U.S. 98 in Pike County
Monticello, MS2 days ago
JSU football player suffers cardiac arrest at hospital
Jackson, MS1 hour ago
Man shot, killed inside vehicle on Taylor Street
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Jackson school bus suffers minor damage in crash
Jackson, MS3 days ago
Ridgeland AD and Football Coach Retires
Ridgeland, MS1 day ago
Vicksburg woman arrested after fentanyl found near children
Vicksburg, MS2 days ago
Man shot in hip after fight with 18-year-old in Vicksburg
Vicksburg, MS2 days ago
Over 1,000 acres secured for Vicksburg port expansion
Vicksburg, MS2 days ago
JSU included in first HBCU bobblehead series
Jackson, MS51 minutes ago
Warby Parker to open first Mississippi store in Jackson
Jackson, MS2 days ago
Morning ‘Sip: Krewe De Roux Festival
Brandon, MS2 hours ago
Boys Basketball State Tournament Highlights: Clinton, Oak Grove, Pearl, Raymond, St. Andrew’s
Clinton, MS2 days ago
Jackson Prep Soccer beats MRA to Move to the State Championship Game
Jackson, MS14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy