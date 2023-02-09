Open in App
Pasadena, CA
See more from this location?
KRON4 News

Tesla driver who drove family off cliff pleads not guilty

By Amy Larson,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fqhC0_0kiJve4L00

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) — A Tesla driver accused of trying to kill his entire family by driving over a cliff in San Mateo County pleaded not guilty in court Thursday.

Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena, is charged with three counts of attempted murder, as well as domestic violence. The victims in the case are Patel’s 7-year-old daughter, his 4-year-old son, and his wife.

On January 2, Patel was driving his family in a Tesla Model Y along Highway 1 when he intentionally steered over a cliff at Devil's Slide, according to prosecutors and the California Highway Patrol. The family plunged more than 250 feet down until their Tesla crashed onto a rocky beach.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QgXFe_0kiJve4L00
Patel’s mugshot was released by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.

A judge ordered Patel to remain in custody with no bail on Thursday afternoon. The judge also issued a no contact order barring the Southern California doctor from contacting his three family members.

Patel’s wife and children miraculously survived the crash and were rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter and crews that repelled down the cliffside. When paramedics reached the mangled Tesla, Patel’s wife was screaming, according to reports.

“She did make a statement,” District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe told KRON4. “She said, very simply, this was not an accident.”

The Tesla was crushed on all sides, but, “by some miracle that I don't understand, all of them have survived,” Wagstaffe said.

(Image courtesy SMCSO)

Traffic cameras positioned on top of the cliff next to a tunnel recorded Patel turning toward the cliff, prosecutors said.

“We don’t know the motive, that is the big question right now. But we will continue to look into that, why he would do this,” Wagstaffe said.

What we know about doctor Dharmesh Patel

In the months before the crash, Patel was working as a doctor at Providence Holy Cross Medical Center in the Mission Hills neighborhood north of Los Angeles. Now he’s facing a possible life prison sentence if he is found guilty of the charges filed against him.

A defense attorney said Patel's wife does not want her husband to be prosecuted.

Victims who decline to cooperate with investigators are common in domestic violence cases, Chief Deputy District Attorney Sean Gallagher said.

Gallagher said, “Regardless of whether she is cooperative, we believe we have sufficient evidence to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.” He added that the case is a “very dynamic situation whenever you have this violence within a family setting.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20 in the San Mateo County Hall of Justice.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA
3 people in custody after stolen vehicle, reckless driving pursuit in Whittier
Whittier, CA12 hours ago
Stolen vehicle suspect arrested after marathon police chase in South Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular
Kidnapped San Jose toddler found; mother remains at large
San Jose, CA23 hours ago
Kidnapped baby located by SJPD, suspect remains at large
San Jose, CA23 hours ago
Man tased after allegedly stealing alcohol, slashing tires, assaulting security guard
Sunnyvale, CA21 hours ago
Man killed in Fremont, suspect in custody
Fremont, CA16 hours ago
SF Sunset District explosion suspect due in court Friday
San Francisco, CA4 hours ago
Antioch police apologize for slow response time to restaurant burglaries
Antioch, CA17 hours ago
Two found dead in Los Gatos home
Los Gatos, CA18 hours ago
Suspects in drive-by shooting targeting Oakland PD officers in custody
Oakland, CA21 hours ago
1 Arrested Following Homicide in Fremont: Police
Fremont, CA14 hours ago
Half Moon Bay shooting suspect enters not guilty plea
Half Moon Bay, CA20 hours ago
Man Arrested for Allegedly Robbing, Shooting at Dispensary Employee
San Mateo, CA1 day ago
Suspected DUI driver rams into Piedmont police car
Piedmont, CA1 day ago
Fairfield Police search for missing couple
Fairfield, CA22 hours ago
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver on Bay Area freeway, CHP says
Pleasant Hill, CA1 day ago
Over $1M in merchandise recovered after retail theft operation in Oakland
Oakland, CA18 hours ago
Suspect arrested in connection to false active shooter report at Walnut Creek high school
Walnut Creek, CA18 hours ago
20 vehicles burglarized in single night in Pleasant Hill neighborhood
Pleasant Hill, CA1 day ago
Man accused of running drug lab that caused explosion appears in court
San Francisco, CA23 hours ago
Antioch man arrested for liquor store homicide
Antioch, CA1 day ago
VIDEO: Driver intentionally strikes woman at Castro Valley church
Castro Valley, CA2 days ago
51-Year-Old Woman Killed In Sunset Explosion ID'd; GoFundMe Launched For Injured Caregiver
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Antioch Police Take 4 Hours to Respond to Hillcrest Taphouse Burglary Call
Antioch, CA1 day ago
Hayward PD seizes 90 grams of meth found in stolen truck
Hayward, CA1 day ago
Cannibalism drove suspected killer, defense attorney tells jury
Menlo Park, CA1 day ago
Arrest made in hit-and-run that killed woman
San Jose, CA3 days ago
Man found killed in Downtown Oakland
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Woman dies at Santa Rita Jail, 3rd person in a month
Dublin, CA2 days ago
Officials Identify Inmate Who Died in San Francisco Jail Wednesday
San Francisco, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy